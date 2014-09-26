Rustic kitchen charm

A rustic home is something that many of us may never have had the chance to experience. A country home styled in the likes of an early 20th century farm house is one that holds its own unique charm. This rustic concept is timelessly beautiful, and easily adaptable in a modern setting. An early century kitchen would have been one without power, using fire to cook and bake, and candles to light the room. With modern technologies one can incorporate today's advanced appliances, with rustic chic design, to fuse into a kitchen that will be reminiscent of darker times, but able to prepare meals of the modern age. So here we present to you an ideabook consisting of a few examples that has the best of both worlds- charming classic style fitted with modern appliances.
Timber was the main material used for early kitchens, as it was relatively available and easy to work with. Kitchens today of course still use this robust and beautiful material, but also incorporate many other more modern materials, such as steel and aluminium. This all timber kitchen, complete with glass windows on the cabinet doors, has many elements typical of an early century kitchen. The fine detail of the glass cabinet windows, often intricate and detailed fittings, as well as detailed cabinet cornices are all elements often left out of a modern kitchen, with minimalism and clean lines taking the centre stage.
Bright colour was something not found in homes of the early 20th century. Neutral tones and not-so-bright colours were the mainstay of the era. We absolutely love this rendition of a rustic kitchen. The lovely green is very reminscent of the time, along with the stone tile flooring and splashback. If you look close enough you can see modern appliances such as the dishwasher hidden behind the green tones of the cabinets and cupboards.
This modern version of an older style sink fits in perfectly with the theme of this kitchen. Notice the curtain under the sink. Something very common in older homes, but not so much today. This small curtain was aptly named a 'sink skirt', common in mid century homes and often using bold prints.
The oven we know today was not found in kitchens until electricity began to make its way into homes in the 1930s, only then the development of the electric oven began to evolve, and began to be the main way we bake our food. Before this, ovens were heated using timber or coal, and were a way of keeping the whole house warm. Of course today this may seen very foreign, and no modern kitchen is complete without a electric oven and grill. The steel grey colour of modern appliances is now used as a way to style a kitchen, aiming to cimpliment the contrasting textures and tones of timber shades, as this kitchen example shows
These early century utensils, complete with their intricate engravings and porcelain handles were something reserved for the wealthy, and remind us of the Titanic; reminiscent of something having sat on the bottom of the Atlantic, only to be dug up a century later.
If a rustic and antique is your style, why not go on the hunt for some untensils similar to these, to add that extra special charm to your old-fashioned kitchen.
Styled with porcelain plates, glass vases and timber cabinets with detailed cornices, this vintage chic cupboard opens to reveal modern shelving that slides out with the cabinet door, helping to reach the items buried deep at the back of the cupboard.