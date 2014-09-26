Rustic kitchen charm

Timber was the main material used for early kitchens, as it was relatively available and easy to work with. Kitchens today of course still use this robust and beautiful material, but also incorporate many other more modern materials, such as steel and aluminium. This all timber kitchen, complete with glass windows on the cabinet doors, has many elements typical of an early century kitchen. The fine detail of the glass cabinet windows, often intricate and detailed fittings, as well as detailed cabinet cornices are all elements often left out of a modern kitchen, with minimalism and clean lines taking the centre stage.

