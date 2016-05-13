From building site to brilliant: a small apartment shines again

Lisbon is not just the capital of Portugal; it is also a major hub for art, cafe culture, music and home to beautiful old-world buildings. But modern architecture is making its presence felt in the city whether it is for new constructions or remodelling or renovation. Today, we will take a look at the magical before & after story of a contemporary apartment called Campo de Ourique, brilliantly remodelled by EAO-Portugal, Arquitectura LDA. You will be surprised at how a pile of rubble was transformed into a swanky abode, which is now warm, welcoming and comfy! Superior quality materials and clean but chic designs have united to produce a dazzling impact. So let’s explore more closely…
The building was in a dilapidated and depressing state, with plaster and paint peeling off in several places. The condition of the doors and windows was deplorable, and a complete rehaul was on the cards. The space required warmth, cosiness and oodles of light. So let’s see what the architects came up with to change this dark and dreary abode…
After the makeover, tall glass doors and windows now allow natural light to flood the room with positive energy during the day. The walls and ceiling sport a pristine shade of white which adds to the bright, airy and spacious feeling. The lavish wooden flooring is a snug, inviting addition, and balances the predominance of white very effectively. Plush, futuristic chairs make for comfortable and laidback seating, while a soft white rug glows against the wooden floor. The simple white bookshelf is positioned near the sunny window, so that the reading nook beckons guests effortlessly.
The stunning white and wooden staircase comes without a balustrade and is a breathtaking component of this uncluttered space. It establishes the harmony and coexistence of the wooden flooring and white walls, without a hitch. The steps are lit intelligently to contribute to aesthetics, as well as for safety.
The kitchen was in a disreputable state, with dank walls and tiles falling off or chipping in places. The door and window was in a shocking state, and there were signs of disuse everywhere. The flooring material was almost unrecognisable. Even the most strong-hearted chef would have fainted at the sight! But the architects saw potential in this too, and remodelled the kitchen intelligently.
Can you believe it's the same kitchen now? No? But it is! The revamped glass window now fills the space with sunlight, and a sleek frosted glass door leads you outside the kitchen on the other side. Large grey tiles line the floor of the kitchen, and create an interesting contrast with the wooden flooring of the dining zone. The countertop and glossy white cabinetry accommodate all kitchen essentials, while a slim half-wall demarcates the kitchen and dining space efficiently. The dining area flaunts a stylish wooden table and modish curvy chairs for hearty, homely meals.
Wooden flooring has been paired with white interiors in the bedroom too. It is a minimalistic yet fashionable space in which to unwind, relax and get a good night’s sleep. Frosted glass doors mark the entrance to the room as well as the attached bathroom to ensure privacy. And brilliantly designed closets line the walls to make way for adequate storage. Different kinds of shelves and drawers inside the closets allow you to organise everything the way you want – be it clothes, shoes, bags, accessories or anything else.
We hope you enjoyed the remodelling journey of this Portuguese apartment just as much as we did! Feel free to incorporate ideas from here for your own project.