A sleek and functional Japanese home

Today on homify we will travel to an idyllic woodlands setting in the Mie Prefecture of Japan. Here we find a simple, box-like wooden home with a rustic heart and a raw spirit.

The two-level home covers 90 square metres and presents a striking modern appearance. The creators Wakayama Architects have designed the home with raw materials and a minimum of fuss. This allows the raw warmth of wooden materials to shine and infuses the space with a sense of natural luxury. So let's get on with exploring this special contemporary rustic home through a series of photos…