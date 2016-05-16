12 of the most beautiful light features we've seen

A fabulous feature light is one of the best things you can do to upgrade your home. It will draw the eye upward and add a little inspiration to any room. The great thing about feature lights is that they use vertical space, not ground floor space. This means that (yay!), small homes are not at a disadvantage.

Feature lights can also be used to create zones within your living space. So a tiny table can be turned into a posh dining zone in one stylish move. The possibilities are endless, so today, we will explore just 12 of the fabulous feature lights we have come across on homify. Enjoy!