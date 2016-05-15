A different way of living! 6 low-budget container houses

Shipping containers are by far one of the most innovative and intriguing ways to build a house. Originally employed in the 1960s, container dwellings are enjoying a huge resurgence, possibly due in part to the high demand for low-cost housing around the world. One of the most well-known examples of shipping container architecture is the Redondo Beach House. Designed in 2007 by Peter DeMaria, this unique residence is considered to be the first real container home in North America.

Shipping container dwellings are seen throughout Asia, utilised for both residential and commercial purposes. In Singapore we see many new buildings incorporating shipping containers as a stylish and original way to lower costs, and provide functional working and living spaces. One particular example is a soccer academy that set up their supporting facilities in several containers. These are used for offices, changing rooms, storage and an eating space. As well as saving money, these containers are climate appropriate, ensuring insulation and a comfortable environment.

So what are some of the reasons for domestic shipping container popularity?

• Shipping containers are highly customisable, allowing customers to personalise them to their own tastes and preferences.

• Affordability of shipping containers is a definite plus, ensuring individuals keep their budget low, allowing expenditure on other essentials.

• They are easily recycled, improving their sustainability rating.

• They are widely available throughout the world, stronger, and far more durable than traditional structures.

If you would like to take a look at some fabulous shipping container homes, check out the images below, and gain a little inspiration for your dwelling today!