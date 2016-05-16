The suburban home with opulent flair

When we think of suburban dwellings, our minds generally stray to run-of-the-mill houses that are often lacking a sense of individuality or uniqueness. Malvina Reynolds had it fairly accurate when she wrote and composed her 1962 hit 'Little Boxes', which rather flawlessly articulated the monotonous urban sprawl of suburbia. Therefore, it is always a pleasant surprise when we tour a dwelling that challenges this banal, dime-a-dozen, and consistently mediocre architectural medium.

Designed by Andre Pacheco, the home in question boasts a clean yet unassuming façade, with subtle glimpses of glamour and refinement. The dwelling is a successful exercise in cleverly juxtaposing a sense of innate classicism with a contemporary construction, and the results are spectacular. Designed as much for family as it is for lavish entertaining, this abode transforms the idea of suburban living into something opulent and luxurious.

Today we are lucky enough to take a tour inside this versatile and delightful residence, so come with us and gain a little domestic inspiration for your own home renovation!