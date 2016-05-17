From dated to divine: a radical apartment makeover

You must often have heard the old adage that 'the only thing constant in life is change'. And the apartment remodelling we will witness today has brought this adage to life amazingly well. Situated in Lublin, Poland, this dated home was given a stunning makeover by the brilliant interior architects at Auraprojeckt. From a dull, depressing space, the abode went on to become a bright, spacious and inviting home. You’ll especially love the vibrant pops of colours that currently accentuate the beauty of this compact but smart residence. So, come! Let’s take a closer look at the transformation…
Previously, the living space had a boring and aimless appearance. The wooden cabinet had faded and was cluttered with little odds and ends. Everything seemed to have been fitted in somehow, which compromised the aesthetics of the space. The room called out for openness, brightness and life. So the architects knew that a complete re-haul was necessary to bring about a significant change.
The old kitchen lacked freshness to begin with. There were too many bulky cabinets lining the space above the cluttered countertop. Organisation, positivity and ample light had to be infused into this space. The colours and finishing seemed drab and uninspiring too.
The architects at Auraprojeckt decided to open up the old living room to cleverly integrate it with the rest of the apartment, for a spacious feel. This area is now a pristine white canvas on which bold hues make their presence felt. A midnight blue sofa sits against the quaintly rustic brick finish wall, and is wonderfully complemented by sunny yellow and embroidered cushions. The simple but chic floating shelves behind the couch hold family photos in vibrant frames and miniature potted greens. Indoor plants in pure white pots line the window too, while eccentric pops of orange complete the look of this zone. The wall on the right houses a sleek bank of glossy white cabinets for storage, and a slim futuristic fireplace. Focused lighting shines on the white walls and makes the living area appear cheery and welcoming.
A single look at this space makes it sufficiently clear that the use of white can create magic! Especially when you add dollops of fiery orange to it! The minimalistic white dining table accompanied by four contemporary orange chairs is nothing less than a delightful vision. The orange industrially-inspired pendant lamp also adds life to the white ceiling, and casts a relaxing glow over the table. The wall on the left has been completely utilised for storage purposes as we saw before. And the fireplace adds cosy warmth when you are relishing a home-cooked meal with your family here. The brick wall on the right, of course, houses the show stopper of this apartment. The giant poster is an artsy depiction of life in the fast lane, in bold red and grey. And a couple of potted plants add an outdoorsy touch to this area.
Isn’t it a joy to be able to cook in a neat, clean and uncluttered kitchen? The remodelled kitchen promises this experience! Glossy and minimalistic white and black cabinets line the entire length of the kitchen on both sides, which makes it possible for you to store everything and anything inside them. This way, the smooth and smart countertop doesn’t get cluttered. These cabinets effectively house all the appliances too, leaving you with enough space for free movement. They also sport under-cabinet lighting which adds pizzazz to this space. The sink, faucet and stove top are all sleek and minimalistic and focused on function. The flooring and backsplash is made of white marble, and enhances the spacious feel of the kitchen. A large window lets in ample sunlight during the day, and is lined by lush green potted plants for nature-friendly decor.
We can’t help but feel awed by the final result that has been achieved by the innovative architects for this compact Polish abode. Every nook and cranny now gets flooded with sunshine through the large windows, while the sheer curtains in the living room add a fantasy-like touch. Happy colours rule the predominantly white space, and indoor greens help in establishing a harmonious connection with nature. The brick wall partition between the kitchen and living room is sheer genius! And bright lighting offers a unique parting shot.
Charmed by the makeover of this small yet invigorating apartment? Then feel free to use the ideas you loved for the makeover you have in mind!