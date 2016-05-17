From dated to divine: a radical apartment makeover

We can’t help but feel awed by the final result that has been achieved by the innovative architects for this compact Polish abode. Every nook and cranny now gets flooded with sunshine through the large windows, while the sheer curtains in the living room add a fantasy-like touch. Happy colours rule the predominantly white space, and indoor greens help in establishing a harmonious connection with nature. The brick wall partition between the kitchen and living room is sheer genius! And bright lighting offers a unique parting shot.

Charmed by the makeover of this small yet invigorating apartment? Then feel free to use the ideas you loved for the makeover you have in mind! For more ideas, take a look at another before & after story: The magical makeover of a one-room apartment.