From dark to light: the innovative makeover of a tiny apartment

The little space for the washroom is well appointed with a mirror cabinet and washbasin. Adequate storage beneath the basin takes care of those towels and toiletries. The delightful space has some nature thrown in with a plant atop the shelf. A washing machine has been magically fitted into this space too. You may lose track of time here, so the quaint cuckoo clock on the rack serves as a reminder!

Elegance with a quirky personal touch thrown in has turned a shabby apartment into a charming space for compact and stylish living.

We hope this makeover story has inspired you for your own remodelling project!