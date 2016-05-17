The mansion of spectacular secrets

Few residences have a home theatre, private gymnasium and games room, let alone a luxurious bathroom in the bedroom! So if you love poring over decadent homes, you'll love this spectacular mansion in Holland.
The project comes to us courtesy of Dutch interior designers Decoussemaecker. The residence is composed of one main mass with a classic Dutch farmhouse design. It covers three floors and each basic room, from the kitchen to the living room, has stunningly generous proportions. This isn't just a large family home, it's a home that must be shared. It is built for entertaining. So, without further ado come with us on a photo tour. Forgive us if we use a few more photos than normal…
The classic Dutch facade has a high peaked roof with lots of front-facing skylights. The garden is simple and the broad front path makes for a rather grand entrance. This is an impressive home and the simple, geometric facade has a stately feel.
The entrance or hallway is unashamedly glamorous. Obviously this is no ordinary farmhouse! We love the white, white walls, grand chandelier and curved staircase.
The stylish living room has a subdued earthy decor and furnishings of extremely generous proportions. The main living areas are also interconnected and have the feel of open plan living. But as we can see here, the areas have been separated by a series of low, brick feature walls. Note the small fire feature in the wall that we will explore after we check out the kitchen on our left.
The huge kitchen has a monochrome decor and a large kitchen island or breakfast bar. As with the rest of the home, the kitchen has a strong, geometric design that serves to emphasise the very grandness of this home. Note the additional wall ovens on the right. This is certainly a home to entertain masses of friends and family!
In the impressive dining room, we have the brick walls we saw earlier. On our left is the living room and in the distance is the kitchen. The decor is composed of a subdued powder grey and the dining room has a light, sophisticated feel. The gently flickering open fire features are the ultimate glamorous touch.
The personal gym has a light palette and minimalist design. The walls are made of frosted glass to provide privacy, and a large floral feature adds a spa-like feel to the space.
The band room or hobby room has a jazzy, fun feel. The palette is brighter here and we have hot pink carpet, sheer curtains and a great fun wall mural. But it's the unusual ceiling that has our attention. The undulating curves create cool shadows. This is a music room that's perfect for letting loose!
The home theatre or media room is so comfortable and glamorous it might just prevent the occupants from ever entering a public cinema again! The dark walls, ceiling and seating absorb light to ensure the ultimate viewing experience. Finally, the red carpet is reminiscent of old-style cinemas.
If you're not in the mood for playing music or watching movies, perhaps some time in the private games room might suffice. The fun vibe here is really set by the purple toned light. There are some arcade games, a billiards or pool table and a great little bar that make this the perfect room to while away a few hours.
When it's time for sleep, the occupants can retreat to this beautiful white master bedroom. As with the living room, the dividing walls have in-built open fire features. Finally, note how the wall lights have been positioned to highlight the simple beauty of the angle roof.
Of the many bathrooms in this home, our favourite is the ensuite bathroom. It has a low wall that provides privacy, while creating a clear connection to the bedroom. The furnishings are monochromatic and it has a subtle, sophisticated feel.
If you've been thoroughly seduced by this opulent dream abode, you'll just love A Purely Glamorous Brazilian Home.