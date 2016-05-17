The mansion of spectacular secrets

Few residences have a home theatre, private gymnasium and games room, let alone a luxurious bathroom in the bedroom! So if you love poring over decadent homes, you'll love this spectacular mansion in Holland.

The project comes to us courtesy of Dutch interior designers Decoussemaecker. The residence is composed of one main mass with a classic Dutch farmhouse design. It covers three floors and each basic room, from the kitchen to the living room, has stunningly generous proportions. This isn't just a large family home, it's a home that must be shared. It is built for entertaining. So, without further ado come with us on a photo tour. Forgive us if we use a few more photos than normal…