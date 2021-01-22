Your browser is out-of-date.

15 simple ideas to give your home entrance some style

2018 Showcase House of Design – Grand Foyer, Amy Peltier Interior Design & Home Amy Peltier Interior Design & Home Classic style doors
While often treated as an afterthought, the style and design of a home’s entryway is one of the most crucial spaces to have. Think about it: it is the ONE part in your home that every single person who enters it will see. And for some, it’s the ONLY part of your home that they’ll get to see. So, why would you not want to put a little extra effort and style into crafting not only a beautiful entryway, but also a positive first impression for visitors? 

And yes, there is so much more you can do to give your home’s entryway (regardless of its size or shape) a little beauty and functionality that surpass the old welcome mat…  


1. Something elegant

Mr Shopper Studio | Landed Property | Cayman Residence | Foyer Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Brown
Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd

Mr Shopper Studio | Landed Property | Cayman Residence | Foyer

Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd
Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd
Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd

We know that not every entryway has the space for this impressive L-shape layout. But, should you ever find yourself with some extra legroom, consider how this entryway manages to include lighting, reflection, flat surfaces, accessories, and even a piano!

Perhaps one of our professional Interior Designers/Decorators can give your entryway (and maybe even your kitchen, bathroom, living room… ) the style it craves. 


2. Use your floor (space) wisely

Helsinki Loft, Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd

Helsinki Loft

Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd
Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd
Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd

No legroom for tables and/or floating shelving? This example shows how just a little bit of floor space can still flaunt a handful of accessories (when care is taken in terms of sizing, spacing, etc.)


3. Colourful and creative

Project 4Room BTO Dawson "Urban Industrial", Chapter 3 Interior Design Chapter 3 Interior Design Industrial style living room
Chapter 3 Interior Design

Project 4Room BTO Dawson Urban Industrial

Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design

Not left with many options to make your little entryway stand out? That's the thing about colour: you can ALWAYS rely on it to change a room's vibe, highlight certain features, etc.

Do you feel this open-style layout would have had the same visual impact were it not for that orange sofa and purple wall? 


4. Look up (if you can)

homify Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have the ceiling height, spread some style upwards via wall art, decorative lighting (how amazing are those extra long pendants dangling from above?), a skylight, etc.


5. A fresh welcome

Sea Point Apartment, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Do Cabo

Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

Something lush and fresh to greet your guests at the door? And this is not only about adding more décor to your space, as plants and flowers have been proven to help cleanse indoor air, add enticing scent, etc. 


6. Keep clutter away

entrance Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Till Manecke:Architect

entrance

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

Don’t forget to commit to decent storage, even if it is just a seated bench and/or some wall hooks for hats and scarves. 


7. A natural paradise

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

An abundance of raw, natural touches (from those humongous timber doors to the lushness of the front garden and potted plants) makes this front entryway stand out most superbly from your average design 


8. Too shy to share?

home 11, i29 interior architects i29 interior architects Modern living room
i29 interior architects

i29 interior architects
i29 interior architects
i29 interior architects

How about closing off your entryway from the rest of your open-plan home, as this example shows us with a simple elongated wall design? 


9. Take care of your exteriors

2018 Showcase House of Design – Grand Foyer Amy Peltier Interior Design & Home Classic style doors
Amy Peltier Interior Design &amp; Home

2018 Showcase House of Design – Grand Foyer

Amy Peltier Interior Design & Home
Amy Peltier Interior Design &amp; Home
Amy Peltier Interior Design & Home

As you can see, an abundance of natural lighting and crisp garden views flood indoors here. Now, what if that front garden outside hadn’t been that neat and stylish? 


10. Tiny, yet super effective

The Foyer U and I Designs Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
U and I Designs

The Foyer

U and I Designs
U and I Designs
U and I Designs

A cabinet for storage, a handful of personal touches (framed photographs, etc.), adequate lighting for a touch of sparkle, plus a splash of fresh colour—what's not to love about this charming entryway?


11. Flaunt your art

Luxurious Entryway Design Design Intervention Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Design Intervention

Luxurious Entryway Design

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

But just make sure your art is flauntable (i.e. not deemed too risqué for some, like kids). And remember to include adequate lighting to make the most of your wall art, sculptures, etc.

homify hint: For showcasing your valuable artwork, go with LED lights. They don’t emit heat, damaging ultraviolet rays or infrared light. And although they cost more initially, they are very energy efficient and enjoy a long lifespan. 

 

12. Benches and chairs

Entryway by Design Intervention Design Intervention Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs entryway,entrance design,marble floor,bespoke furniture,hallways design,design intervention,bespoke table,furniture design,table design,sg homes
Design Intervention

Entryway by Design Intervention

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

If you have the legroom, then some seating options can make all the difference to your entryway's functionality 


13. Don’t ignore your floor

The Fechtel Company | Gothic Revival | Tampa, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Concrete Beige
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Lay down a rug for some floor detail plus a soft underfoot sensation. But just make sure you’ve invested in a welcome mat outside to also help minimise the dirt and debris being stepped indoors. 


14. More space, more potential

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
E2 Architecture + Interiors

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH

E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors

With this elongated entryway (which is more of a hallway), there's certainly space and potential for extra accessories and practical touches (like extra lighting or storage cabinetry/shelving).

Would you add a runner / rug here or not? 


15. A clean and calm design

Bedok Reservoir Rd, Ovon Design Ovon Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Ovon Design

Bedok Reservoir Rd

Ovon Design
Ovon Design
Ovon Design

Floor-to-ceiling storage that beautifully blends into the background thanks to the clean and crisp colour palette.

Is your cooking space’s style sizzling? See these 9 clever ways to pick your modern kitchen colours.


9 decorating ideas for your 2021 garden
What’s in store for your entryway’s new look?

