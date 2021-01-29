14 spring-time ideas to freshen up your terrace

If you’re lucky enough to have your own little piece of outdoor space in the form of a terrace, porch or balcony, then first of all, congratulations! Secondly, how are you planning on showing your appreciation? This can be done in the form of:
a) Giving it the correct design style according to its intended usage;
b) Maintaining its look and cleanliness to aid in its potential and longevity.
Now, we certainly can’t check up on you to see how your terrace is maintained. But we can definitely share some secrets when it comes to giving your terrace some style and functionality…
How about this super practical (and stylishly designed) outdoor paradise? And bonus points for that turf adding some fresh lushness to the design.
Should you decide to go the natural route in terms of green plants, and you have the outdoor legroom, may we suggest lots and lots of them? It ups that lushness factor while also cleansing your terrace/balcony air.
Just ensure to leave adequate room for your décor, furnishings, and moving about.
Eclectic Urban Industrial
Not too keen on your own outdoor space? How about closing it up and scoring some extra indoor legroom for more furnishings, decor, etc?
On the other hand, it’d be a real tragedy closing off a stunning view like this. Can you just imagine what this outdoor dining area, complete with sun awning and potted plants, contribute to this property’s value?
Just like your interiors, your choice in terrace furniture will depend on that space's function. For instance, these super comfy outdoor furnishings are more conducive to lounging and relaxing than a formal sit-down dinner, right?
Some exciting colours and patterns, like these eye-catching tiles, don't take up physical legroom, yet still make a BIG difference in terms of visual style
Does your terrace ceiling perhaps have potential to do this—or something equally stunning?
Not one to dream about outdoor tile designs and wooden decking? Then fill it up with grass instead and plant some trees to up your property’s lushness factor.
Don't overlook the style power of your windows—remember, they also add visual emphasis to both your indoor space(s) and outdoor terrace!
Even the slimmest, tiniest sliver of a terrace or balcony can still enjoy a touch of elegance and style via the right art pieces. But don’t discount what you put into your adjoining interior space, whether it’s the living room, kitchen, etc.
See how these striking interiors visually blend into the exterior terrace space?
Thanks to major glazing, this interior dining zone feels like it should be an exterior terrace. Can you imagine enjoying a meal here while watching light rain pouring from above?
Dreaming about a little outdoor dining zone, yet worried about how the elements will affect it? This balcony terrace had the same problem before it got treated to that practical screen which still allows adequate city views to filter through!
Thanks to this sloping property, that terrace becomes a prime selling point thanks to its “higher” view, cleverly placed awning to shut out the sun, and adequate legroom to enjoy a hearty meal with loved ones.
If you have the space and the budget (and the right professionals), then how about adding some tranquillity in the form of H2O and a water feature to your terrace?
