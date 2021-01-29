14 spring-time ideas to freshen up your terrace

If you’re lucky enough to have your own little piece of outdoor space in the form of a terrace, porch or balcony, then first of all, congratulations! Secondly, how are you planning on showing your appreciation? This can be done in the form of:

a) Giving it the correct design style according to its intended usage;

b) Maintaining its look and cleanliness to aid in its potential and longevity.





Now, we certainly can’t check up on you to see how your terrace is maintained. But we can definitely share some secrets when it comes to giving your terrace some style and functionality…



