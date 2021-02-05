13 lovely homes that nail the rustic design perfectly

Whether it’s an isolated cabin in the woods or a charming shabby chic farmhouse, we all have our ideas of what constitutes the rustic design. But of course it’s not necessary to live in the woods, or raise chickens, in order to embrace a rustic style, as there are only a handful of key features required to nail the rustic design.

First of which is real wood, which should always be chosen over faux wood when it comes to embracing the rustic style for your house. This can include wide-planked wood floors and a reclaimed timber table for the dining room, as long as the material itself (which is the real star) can be seen and appreciated in its full natural splendour.

Next, textural variety is crucial, since rustic décor makes use of various natural materials. Think of leather, jute, animal hide, raw stone, and similar materials that flaunt delicious texture one can actually feel. Avoid anything with a strong shine.

Rustic spaces are big on using unique pieces that have a history, which is why handmade décor items are preferred.

While the modern- and minimalist designs are proud of keeping things light, the rustic style uses heavy, bulkier pieces. Thus, you’re more likely to encounter a wood kitchen table with thick legs than a slim-style one made of stainless steel or glass.

The rustic style has a simple look to it, which is why the focus is always on the material, and not the design.

Consider exposed wood beams in your ceiling a bonus – if you have them, keep them, because it’s a staple of the rustic farmhouse design, especially in kitchens.

Finally, your colour palette needs to be calming and traditional. Include many naturals (yellows, blues, greens) and neutral colours (greys, whites, beiges), but ensure to stick to warmer tints (oranges, reds… ). And give those bold paint colours a holiday, as your rustic spaces need to be very monochrome and muted.

So, with that knowledge, let’s now be inspired by these 13 examples of rustic homes – just in case the rustic design turns out to be your new passion this year…



