13 lovely homes that nail the rustic design perfectly

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Whether it’s an isolated cabin in the woods or a charming shabby chic farmhouse, we all have our ideas of what constitutes the rustic design. But of course it’s not necessary to live in the woods, or raise chickens, in order to embrace a rustic style, as there are only a handful of key features required to nail the rustic design.

First of which is real wood, which should always be chosen over faux wood when it comes to embracing the rustic style for your house. This can include wide-planked wood floors and a reclaimed timber table for the dining room, as long as the material itself (which is the real star) can be seen and appreciated in its full natural splendour. 

Next, textural variety is crucial, since rustic décor makes use of various natural materials. Think of leather, jute, animal hide, raw stone, and similar materials that flaunt delicious texture one can actually feel. Avoid anything with a strong shine. 

Rustic spaces are big on using unique pieces that have a history, which is why handmade décor items are preferred. 

While the modern- and minimalist designs are proud of keeping things light, the rustic style uses heavy, bulkier pieces. Thus, you’re more likely to encounter a wood kitchen table with thick legs than a slim-style one made of stainless steel or glass. 

The rustic style has a simple look to it, which is why the focus is always on the material, and not the design. 

Consider exposed wood beams in your ceiling a bonus – if you have them, keep them, because it’s a staple of the rustic farmhouse design, especially in kitchens. 

Finally, your colour palette needs to be calming and traditional. Include many naturals (yellows, blues, greens) and neutral colours (greys, whites, beiges), but ensure to stick to warmer tints (oranges, reds… ). And give those bold paint colours a holiday, as your rustic spaces need to be very monochrome and muted. 

So, with that knowledge, let’s now be inspired by these 13 examples of rustic homes – just in case the rustic design turns out to be your new passion this year…


1. Exposed wood, concrete, and a cosy earth palette—this rustic living room enjoys a sleek style touch (ideal for a city setting).

Project 776 Woodlands Resale 5i "Cozy Earth Tone" , Chapter 3 Interior Design Chapter 3 Interior Design Classic style living room
Chapter 3 Interior Design

Project 776 Woodlands Resale 5i Cozy Earth Tone

Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design

2. Feel free to go a little more “wild” with your rustic bathroom design, as it’s a private space that not many will see.

Guest Bathroom JSD Interiors Rustic style bathroom Wood Grey
JSD Interiors

Guest Bathroom

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

3. See how amazing that timber tabletop pairs with the rich texture of that exposed stone wall in the back.

Sedia bella, comoda ed elegante, Tanno Arredamenti Tanno Arredamenti Rustic style dining room
Tanno Arredamenti

Tanno Arredamenti
Tanno Arredamenti
Tanno Arredamenti

4. Rattan headboard, timber side table, wood light fixture, and an earthy colour palette—done!

Morris & Co Bedroom Styled for Bedeck Alice Margiotta Rustic style bedroom Grey Bedding, Grey, Bedroom Design, Rattan, Bedhead, Natural Materials
Alice Margiotta

Morris & Co Bedroom Styled for Bedeck

Alice Margiotta
Alice Margiotta
Alice Margiotta

5. Pair your zebra-print rug and exposed brick wall with some neat and colourful art for a dash of modern style in your rustic space.

Playfull and Relaxation Area, Veon Interior Studio Veon Interior Studio Rustic style media room Bricks Multicolored
Veon Interior Studio

Veon Interior Studio
Veon Interior Studio
Veon Interior Studio

6. Of course if you manage to bring a magnificent natural view into your rustic interiors, you receive bonus designer points!

Mario Marino

Mario Marino
Mario Marino
Mario Marino

7. Adding a dash of shine to your rustic space can move you closer to a rustic-meets-eclectic design (if you're keen to flex your design muscles).

Helsinki Loft, Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd Country style living room
Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd

Helsinki Loft

Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd
Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd
Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd

8. How about those charming “bedside tables” to really up the rustic/recycled look in this bedroom?

Walkersons House, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Rustic style bedroom
Urban Habitat Architects

Urban Habitat Architects
Urban Habitat Architects
Urban Habitat Architects

9. Always include generous amounts of natural light via windows, generous glass doors, even a skylight if possible.

Campos do Jordão, Liliana Zenaro Interiores Liliana Zenaro Interiores Rustic style kitchen
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

Liliana Zenaro Interiores
Liliana Zenaro Interiores
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

10. Another benefits of light colour palettes? They can make any room seem much bigger, regardless of style!

B&B AT02, STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE Rustic style dining room
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE

STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE

11. How about a catching lighting fixture right above your rustic dining space to really boost the elegance?

REFORMA INTEGRAL PISO ARIBAU, Vb Reformas Integrales Vb Reformas Integrales Rustic style dining room
Vb Reformas Integrales

REFORMA INTEGRAL PISO ARIBAU

Vb Reformas Integrales
Vb Reformas Integrales
Vb Reformas Integrales

12. For exteriors, rattan furniture can proudly carry forth your rustic design style.

Appartamento modern country, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Lean-to roof White
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

13. Thanks to lighter woods and a dash of pattern, this welcoming interior enjoys a Nordic-inspired ambience.

Nordic-Inspired, Meter Square Pte Ltd Meter Square Pte Ltd Modern living room Wood White
Meter Square Pte Ltd

Nordic-Inspired

Meter Square Pte Ltd
Meter Square Pte Ltd
Meter Square Pte Ltd

Next up: 14 spring-time ideas to freshen up your terrace.

14 spring-time ideas to freshen up your terrace
Do you vote yay or nay for the rustic style in your home?

