The homify guide to decorating your industrial loft apartment

Our newest designer piece comes from Chapter 3 Interior Design, the interior designing and decorating professionals located in Singapore. Labelling themselves as “an experienced, fun and passionate group of designers”, Chapter 3 Interior Design was founded in 2017 as a professional interior-design firm dearly dedicated to high-class results for clients’ homes. These experts are also quite helpful in offering a range of additional service to clients, such as drawing up a detailed HDB floor plan, taking control of space planning and project management, assisting with furniture layout, and more.

And speaking of homes, anybody in Singapore will know that the city is a magnet for high-rise buildings and residential apartments, making it the ideal playground for Chapter 3 to help give structures some space and style. And that also includes one of the most well-loved residential spaces: loft designs, which have a certain look and quality that sets them apart from other more traditional apartment styles.

And there’s no need to fear, as a loft can certainly include many additional “fancy” extras (such as a walk-in wardrobe, easy-to-clean kitchen, etc.) to boost interior style and functionality.

But let’s start at the beginning…



