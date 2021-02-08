The homify guide to decorating your industrial loft apartment

Our newest designer piece comes from Chapter 3 Interior Design, the interior designing and decorating professionals located in Singapore. Labelling themselves as “an experienced, fun and passionate group of designers”, Chapter 3 Interior Design was founded in 2017 as a professional interior-design firm dearly dedicated to high-class results for clients’ homes. These experts are also quite helpful in offering a range of additional service to clients, such as drawing up a detailed HDB floor plan, taking control of space planning and project management, assisting with furniture layout, and more.
And speaking of homes, anybody in Singapore will know that the city is a magnet for high-rise buildings and residential apartments, making it the ideal playground for Chapter 3 to help give structures some space and style. And that also includes one of the most well-loved residential spaces: loft designs, which have a certain look and quality that sets them apart from other more traditional apartment styles.
And there’s no need to fear, as a loft can certainly include many additional “fancy” extras (such as a walk-in wardrobe, easy-to-clean kitchen, etc.) to boost interior style and functionality.
But let’s start at the beginning…
A loft apartment is a former industrial building that’s been transformed into a residential space. Lofts often feature high ceilings with exposed piping, beams, and certain materials like concrete flooring and exposed brick walls (which can help style a most unforgettable feature wall).
Lofts, much like a studio or efficiency apartment, are usually designed as one open space with few (or, sometimes, no) internal walls. Private spaces, like bathrooms and bedrooms, are the exception, obviously, and that’s where some creative interior designing (like room dividers) comes in handy.
Space is another advantage of lofts; thus, vertical staircases that reach multiple, open areas in one loft (for bedrooms or living rooms) are also common.
Anyone who loves urban living, expansive spaces, and unique interior charm can find their forever home in a loft. Living with roommates is also possible, depending on the layout of the loft design.
An example of a traditional apartment is a studio, one-, or multiple-bedroom apartment. A living area, kitchen, and possibly dining space can also be included in the layout.
Since loft apartments were crafted out of old warehouses and industrial structures, amenities can be in short supply. However, many loft buildings, especially newer constructions, include unique touches to boost socialising, such as a shared rooftop deck for tenants and/or a courtyard gathering zone.
A loft is synonymous with high ceilings, which are perfect for making those interiors feel open and spacious. And as you may know, high ceilings are not too common in traditional apartments.
In many cases, a loft design also includes an abundance of windows, which can enhance a light and airy interior vibe.
A loft-style apartment doesn’t offer a lot of privacy, especially if you use that loft space as a bedroom. Of course this is not a problem if you live alone or share your space with a significant other; but with roommates and/or kids, some alterations might be in order.
Anybody who’s been in a loft-style apartment can vouch for that unique feel. Since many lofts are situated in renovated warehouses and older buildings, many offer amazing architectural features and industrial-style accents.
Even modern-day loft units in standard apartment buildings still offer a “different” vibe than a traditional one. You’re surrounded by more eye-catching features and finishes (how many people, for instance, can boast about having concrete floors?), which is why you’re also more likely to be complimented on your interiors.
Those high ceilings with their ample air can result in hefty utility bills, depending on how hot or cold you like your interiors.
Designing a feature wall in a loft apartment is pretty easy, seeing as there’s more wall space to explore. But this is also a major advantage if you love displaying lots of artwork, framed photographs, unique wall art, etc.
Whether you have an easy-to-clean kitchen or not, those culinary smells will undoubtedly be shared with the rest of your open-plan interior. And that includes smells rising up into the loft area.
And don’t get us started on having pets in a loft apartment, their noise and smells (urine can ruin an unsealed concrete floor), etc.
Sure, a loft can be sleek and hip, and oftentimes these apartments are located in the trendiest parts of a city – but what can you do to give your industrial interiors a charming look that’s not quite as… well, industrial?
Dividing up your interiors is a great way to make your big space feel more organised. But instead of opting for walls, section off the different areas with double-sided bookcases, open shelving, folding screens, etc. This allows you to enjoy the charm and cosiness of individual rooms without the irritating boundaries of permanent floor-to-ceiling walls.
Industrial buildings are known for flaunting plenty of cold, harsh materials like concrete, brick, steel, etc. Even on the insides. And that’s why it’s necessary to counteract that harsh look with soft, cosy, charming materials!
How about some long, sheer curtains cascading down from those giant loft windows? Or a giant plush area rug, posh scatter cushions, wall tapestries, etc.
During the day (and good weather), your giant loft windows will usher in great amounts of natural light. But at night, soft artificial lighting will be vital, not only to illuminate your interiors but also to combat that hard and rigid look of the industrial design.
homify hint: Boost your interiors’ brightness and advantageously add Asian-style paper lamps and chandeliers in front of mirrors.
