The 10 do’s and don’ts of painting your home’s walls

Want to give your home’s interiors a quick and effective upgrade? Then you’ve undoubtedly heard the news that painting remains one of the easiest and popular ways to freshen up a space.

However, many of us ordinary folks are overwhelmed at the prospect of taking on a blank wall. There’s wall preparation to think about, colour selections, and has anybody figured out which primers are best?

Let’s take a look at what to do – and what to avoid – when it comes to splashing some new style and character onto your home’s walls.



