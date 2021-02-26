11 tips for cleaning and maintaining beautiful indoor stairs

Don’t feel bad if you occasionally skip your staircase when it comes to cleaning – many people avoid the dreaded staircase simply because it seems like such a huge, ghastly job of cleaning it.

We’re not going to lie to you today: keeping your interior staircase clean, neat and safe needn’t be difficult. It’s all about how you approach this cleaning task and, of course, how long it has been since you’ve given your trusty steps (and risers, and railing… ) some TLC.

Let’s help put a spotless spin on your staircase…



