9 totally unique kitchens

Kitchens are undeniably one of the most important and valuable rooms within one's dwelling. They are often more than simply a place to cook dinner, lunch or a quick breakfast before work in the morning. Kitchens are essential hubs in a home, and provide a place to socialise with friends, hang out with family, as well as accommodate more practical necessities.
Here at homify we absolutely adore a well-formed, considered and thoughtful kitchen design. For this reason we will be taking a look at 10 totally unique cooking spaces that boast more than their original perfunctory intention. Our collection of kitchens includes large and luxurious spaces, as well as compact yet chic cooking quarters, with each design sure to inspire and delight. Read on here!
This kitchen is perfect for those lacking space. With an extendable dining table, this is the best way to create a neat and tidy, yet highly versatile eating area. Additionally, the blue joinery is a gorgeous unique touch.
Wow! This kitchen is simply beaming with beauty. Sunken into the floor and replete with stainless steel joinery, stainless appliances and a glass-viewing wall, this is like nothing we have seen before!
The exact opposite of the previous kitchen, this large rustic kitchen is the perfect entertainer. Spacious, and boasting characterful cabinetry, we adore this open plan and highly inviting cooking space.
Next up, we have a kitchen bursting with character and style. Here the unique ambience is a combination of industrial elements, paired with patterned heritage style. The result is amazing!
Looking a little like a game of Tetris, this kitchen is colourful, original and extremely enticing. The cooking area is limited to one side of the wall, and makes a statement with its eclectic joinery.
Shiny, stylish and ultra-sophisticated, this kitchen is beaming with unique beauty. We love the red walls and the way the island is large and luxurious.
If you're considering bespoke joinery, chat to a professional to get the right expert advice.
This kitchen is bold, bright, and a wonderful statement within this home. The joinery is a combination of open shelving and closed, with black and white hues contrasting the warmth of the light birch timber elements.
A true cook’s kitchen, this space is unique in its sense of impressiveness and style. Here the kitchen takes on a restaurant feel, evoking a sense of opulence with its stark stainless steel construction. Perfect for hosting friends for a cooking event, this large kitchen is one of our favourites!
Pretty as a picture, this retro-inspired cooking space features a unique pastel pink fridge, as well as an open kitchen island and subway-style tiling. Eye-catching and adorable, we think this kitchen is a beautiful statement within the home.
