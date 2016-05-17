Your browser is out-of-date.

9 totally unique kitchens

AGNESE 3 - CUCINELUBE, Studio Ferriani Studio Ferriani KitchenBench tops
Kitchens are undeniably one of the most important and valuable rooms within one's dwelling. They are often more than simply a place to cook dinner, lunch or a quick breakfast before work in the morning. Kitchens are essential hubs in a home, and provide a place to socialise with friends, hang out with family, as well as accommodate more practical necessities. 

Here at homify we absolutely adore a well-formed, considered and thoughtful kitchen design. For this reason we will be taking a look at 10 totally unique cooking spaces that boast more than their original perfunctory intention. Our collection of kitchens includes large and luxurious spaces, as well as compact yet chic cooking quarters, with each design sure to inspire and delight. Read on here!

1. The space saver

homify KitchenTables & chairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

This kitchen is perfect for those lacking space. With an extendable dining table, this is the best way to create a neat and tidy, yet highly versatile eating area. Additionally, the blue joinery is a gorgeous unique touch.

2. The stainless steel dream

Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Modern kitchen
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Wow! This kitchen is simply beaming with beauty. Sunken into the floor and replete with stainless steel joinery, stainless appliances and a glass-viewing wall, this is like nothing we have seen before!

3. The rustic entertainer

Studio Ferriani

Studio Ferriani
Studio Ferriani
Studio Ferriani

The exact opposite of the previous kitchen, this large rustic kitchen is the perfect entertainer. Spacious, and boasting characterful cabinetry, we adore this open plan and highly inviting cooking space.

4. The characterful one

Varanda Gourmet | Campo Grande MS, Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Eclectic style kitchen
Camila Tannous Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores
Camila Tannous Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores

Next up, we have a kitchen bursting with character and style. Here the unique ambience is a combination of industrial elements, paired with patterned heritage style. The result is amazing!

5. The Tetris-cupboard cooking area

East London Apartment, Draisci Studio Draisci Studio Modern kitchen
Draisci Studio

East London Apartment

Draisci Studio
Draisci Studio
Draisci Studio

Looking a little like a game of Tetris, this kitchen is colourful, original and extremely enticing. The cooking area is limited to one side of the wall, and makes a statement with its eclectic joinery.

6. The high-gloss cooking area

RESIDENCIA 41BJ MM, r79 r79 Modern kitchen
r79

r79
r79
r79

Shiny, stylish and ultra-sophisticated, this kitchen is beaming with unique beauty. We love the red walls and the way the island is large and luxurious.

If you're considering bespoke joinery, chat to a professional to get the right expert advice. 

7. The yin and yang kitchen

Креатив лофта, AbcDesign AbcDesign Industrial style kitchen
AbcDesign

AbcDesign
AbcDesign
AbcDesign

This kitchen is bold, bright, and a wonderful statement within this home. The joinery is a combination of open shelving and closed, with black and white hues contrasting the warmth of the light birch timber elements.

8. The impressive centrepiece

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

A true cook’s kitchen, this space is unique in its sense of impressiveness and style. Here the kitchen takes on a restaurant feel, evoking a sense of opulence with its stark stainless steel construction. Perfect for hosting friends for a cooking event, this large kitchen is one of our favourites!

9. The picture-perfect cooking space

vintage te quiero vintage..., Disak Studio Disak Studio Eclectic style kitchen
Disak Studio

Disak Studio
Disak Studio
Disak Studio

Pretty as a picture, this retro-inspired cooking space features a unique pastel pink fridge, as well as an open kitchen island and subway-style tiling. Eye-catching and adorable, we think this kitchen is a beautiful statement within the home.

Would you like to see more fabulous kitchens? If so, check out Modern kitchen must-haves

The mansion of spectacular secrets
What do you look for in a kitchen? Which of these would you choose? Let us know below!

