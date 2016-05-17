9 totally unique kitchens

Kitchens are undeniably one of the most important and valuable rooms within one's dwelling. They are often more than simply a place to cook dinner, lunch or a quick breakfast before work in the morning. Kitchens are essential hubs in a home, and provide a place to socialise with friends, hang out with family, as well as accommodate more practical necessities.

Here at homify we absolutely adore a well-formed, considered and thoughtful kitchen design. For this reason we will be taking a look at 10 totally unique cooking spaces that boast more than their original perfunctory intention. Our collection of kitchens includes large and luxurious spaces, as well as compact yet chic cooking quarters, with each design sure to inspire and delight. Read on here!