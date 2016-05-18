And… relax: 11 ways to make your home more comfortable

For most individuals, having an interior design and decor they can be proud of is of the utmost importance. However, in our attempt to create a stylish and sophisticated dwelling, we often forget about ensuring comfort and cosiness. Many of us often strive for one single aesthetic, neglecting the fact that comfort needn't be ignored in the face of fashion, and vice versa. Marrying snugness with finesse can be challenging, but it is by no means impossible, and below we have examined 11 ways we believe you can easily make your home more comfortable, without losing out on flair or luxury.
If you would like to read how you can achieve this balance in your dwelling, and create a cosy, comfortable home that also looks graceful and polished, then take a look at the gorgeous examples below!
Nothing says luxury and opulence quite like a gorgeous overstuffed sofa, and this velvet-upholstered example from Loaf is definitely no exception! Wonderfully comfy, and effortlessly cosy, this is one piece of furniture we aren’t likely to forget in a hurry.
When we think of comfort we often forget about lighting. Improving natural light in your home is a great start to making your interior more welcoming, warm and relaxed.
Time to put your feet up! Ottomans are stylish, sophisticated, and allow one to feel that extra level of comfort while at home resting on the sofa. Additionally, they can easily be used as seats if guests come over.
Take your dining room to the next level with upholstered chairs. The example above is a great illustration of a comfortable and highly inviting dinner setting, perfect for family or entertaining.
If you need some help with your décor, chat to a professional via the homify website.
If you really want to get cosy and comfy at home, you need sumptuous bed linen. Look for quality quilts, satin sheet sets, and linen with a high thread count, for that truly lavish and luxuriant aesthetic.
Plants not only look great, they improve interior air quality as well. If you are looking to make your home more comfortable, ensure the air is purified and clean too with a collection of stylish indoor foliage.
Can one ever truly have too many throw cushions? These versatile, stylish and sumptuous domestic accessories are bound to improve your home’s comfort level, while also adding to the overall ambience and trendiness too!
Rugs can really tie a room together, and on top of that, they provide a wonderful level of comfort in the home. Add a rug to your living spaces, bedroom, and even the bathroom for a dwelling that is cosy and tasteful.
Throw rugs are the other type of essential rug you definitely require in your home. Perfect for cosying up with a film at night, or simply to create an enticing aura in your dwelling, throw rugs are an easy solution to a perceived lack of comfort.
As well as natural light, it is crucial you employ the correct type of artificial lighting in your abode. Avoid blue-toned fluorescents, and instead opt for soft mood lighting with a warm glow.
Finally, we look at entrance to your home. The entrance determines the immediate vibe you will get when you arrive at your dwelling, and it is essential you create a clean, tidy, yet comfortable vibe. Take some cues from this gorgeous example and renovate your entrance today!
Did our Ideabook provide some handy domestic tips and decorating tricks? If you would like to continue reading, check out Visit a spa from the comfort of your own home!