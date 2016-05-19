Your browser is out-of-date.

The 9 must-have kitchen accessories

Lakes By Yoo 2, Future Light Design Future Light Design KitchenKitchen utensils
Do you want your kitchen to look fabulous, while also working efficiently and practically? Do you crave a kitchen that is more than a run-of-the-mill cooking space, but is instead an eye-catching and versatile domestic area? If you answered yes to either of these two questions then you definitely need to check out our 9 must-have kitchen accessories below. 

Today on homify we are looking at must-have implements, necessary tools, and luxury accoutrements that are sure to get your kitchen turning heads! From gorgeous sinkware to lavish linens, there are plenty of different inclusions that will make your life easier, while also looking fabulous. 

If you need a helping hand, or perhaps want a few kitchen ideas and inspiration, read on below to kick start your home makeover!

1. Chic kitchen linen

ferm LIVING Image Photos, ferm LIVING ferm LIVING KitchenAccessories & textiles
ferm LIVING

ferm LIVING Image Photos

ferm LIVING
ferm LIVING
ferm LIVING

Table linen is a sure-fire way to create an effortlessly chic kitchen. Look beyond the standard hues and go for something with style and panache, such as the example above.

2. Magnetic spice holders

APARTAMENTO SAÚDE - SP, Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte KitchenAccessories & textiles
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte

Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte

Everybody needs a little spice in his or her life! And now you can organise your spice with ease thanks to magnetic spice holders. Whether you stick them to a fridge or the wall, they are sure to look fabulously stylish and neat.

3. Perfect tableware

TORCHON / DISH TOWEL cantina, décoratoire décoratoire KitchenAccessories & textiles
décoratoire

décoratoire
décoratoire
décoratoire

Almost everybody these days has a kitchen area for dining. Be it a breakfast bar, or simply a nearby table, kitchen dining is extremely popular. Jazz up your eating zone with some neat tableware that will ensure your space is stylish and sophisticated.

4. A tablet holder

Harch Tablet Holder, Harch Wood Couture Harch Wood Couture KitchenAccessories & textiles
Harch Wood Couture

Harch Tablet Holder

Harch Wood Couture
Harch Wood Couture
Harch Wood Couture

With the huge range of apps available these days, a tablet can easily act as your cooking book and guide. For a high-tech kitchen make sure your iPad or tablet is protected and out of the way of any potential spills.

5. Extra storage shelf

COCINA CHOCOLATE - SEP 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior KitchenAccessories & textiles
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

Storage is a huge issue in most kitchens, and an extra storage shelf can go a long way in ensuring your cooking zone is clean and orderly. Invest in a timber unit such as this for all of your organisational needs.

6. Herb holders

Lakes By Yoo 2, Future Light Design Future Light Design KitchenKitchen utensils
Future Light Design

Lakes By Yoo 2

Future Light Design
Future Light Design
Future Light Design

Who doesn’t love fresh herbs in their food? The problem is usually that we tend to relegate our fresh herbs to the fridge where they often perish faster than normal. Instead buy fresh herb plants and keep them alive in stylish planters such as these!

7. A set of knives

7 PIECES KNIFE BLOCK - ONIX SERIES ICEL - INDÚSTRIA DE CUTELARIAS DA ESTREMADURA, S.A. KitchenKitchen utensils
ICEL—INDÚSTRIA DE CUTELARIAS DA ESTREMADURA, S.A.

7 PIECES KNIFE BLOCK—ONIX SERIES

ICEL - INDÚSTRIA DE CUTELARIAS DA ESTREMADURA, S.A.
ICEL—INDÚSTRIA DE CUTELARIAS DA ESTREMADURA, S.A.
ICEL - INDÚSTRIA DE CUTELARIAS DA ESTREMADURA, S.A.

No chef should be without a decent set of knives! Whether you cook regularly, or simply on occasion, ensuring you have top quality equipment is essential.

8. High-tech sinkware

Sink Faucet, DADA Corporation DADA Corporation KitchenSinks & taps
DADA Corporation

DADA Corporation
DADA Corporation
DADA Corporation

As well as good equipment, you will want to make sure you have good quality fittings and fixtures as well. High-tech sinkware is a good place to start, as the basin is an oft-used fixture in the kitchen.

If you need some assistance in choosing new kitchen hardware, chat to a professional via the homify website today!

9. Art!

David Mellor Minimal Cutlery Hand Pulled Screen Print Lane KitchenAccessories & textiles
Lane

David Mellor Minimal Cutlery Hand Pulled Screen Print

Lane
Lane
Lane

Not commonly thought of as an accessory for a kitchen, art is actually a fabulous inclusion that can transform your space from dull to delightful! Get a themed piece such as this wall print, and watch your space come alive.

We hope this Ideabook provided some ideas for your home! If you would like to continue reading, check out: Guide to mothproofing your kitchen

What are your ultimate kitchen must-haves? Leave us a comment below and start a conversation!

