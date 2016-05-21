11 mind-blowing roof terraces

Living in a city as large and bustling as Singapore it is often hard to find open space, let alone areas that come with a sense of privacy and seclusion. In any large city, one of the key solutions is to build upward, with sky-high terraces offering stylish and practical areas of serenity and tranquillity.

Rooftops come in many different shapes and forms, with terraces built to accommodate the sunlight, aspect and situation of the building. Today on homify we have collated 11 of our absolute favourites. These terraces are large, luxurious, with many boasting impressive panoramic views over the city skyline.

If you need some ideas for your balcony, terrace or outdoor area, take a look at some of these inspirational examples below!