10 of the best Asian interiors

Today on homify we are looking to Asia to inspire our collection of fabulous interiors, and gorgeous domestic spaces. From Hong Kong and Japan to Singapore, we have collated an eclectic mix of some of our favourite Asian-based designers' homes. From impressive mansions in Phuket to compact Hawaiian-themed apartments, there is something suit everyone's interests and preferences.
So come and take a tour with us, by checking out these impressive and stylish abodes. If you need a little domestic design inspiration, there are almost definitely some fabulous ideas that await within the images below!
To start with, we are taking a peek at a truly impressive and outstanding piece of architecture. Designed by Original Vision in Phuket, Thailand, this home is large, luxurious and the epitome of magnificence!
For a more modest interior, number two takes us inside this dreamy and whimsical home. Here the colour scheme is neutral, evoking a sense of relaxation and restfulness.
One of the greatest things about living in a large Asian city is often the impressive and awe-inspiring views. This apartment is no exception, and takes its interior design cues from oriental aesthetics, imparting a timeless and refined ambience.
Living in a concrete jungle or mega metropolis can sometimes mean you forget to connect with nature. Here in this apartment, the designers have counteracted this with ample greenery and foliage. Tranquil, serene and utterly indulgent, this spa bath is unbelievable!
Although not based in Asia, this example is too gorgeous to exclude. Here the interior feels oriental in its design, with strong Spanish themes and other stylishly retro inclusions. The living room is light-filled and welcoming, boasting simplicity with a refined and sensible aura.
For the entertainer in your life, you need this magnificent kitchen. Replete with double side-by-side refrigerators, overhanging exhaust fan, and enough storage to accommodate a family of 12, this room is Asian design at its finest.
Although Singapore doesn't technically experience a 'summer' season, this house is decidedly summer themed. The white colour scheme looks perfectly in place contrasting the bright green indoor plants. Natural light enters the dwelling through roof lights, and brings together the effortlessly relaxing interior.
For something a little more sophisticated, this interior has it all. As we take a peek inside the dining room we see an interior aesthetic that combines oriental refinement with Hawaiian eclecticism. Designer Nicole Cromwell has fused and married these two styles to create a formal yet inviting residence.
To travel to the future you needn't go far! This Hong Kong dwelling contains the latest in high-tech finishes, fixtures and accessories. The aquarium-esque garage is a highlight of the space with a glass wall to display the fire engine-red Ferrari within.
To complete this list of Asian interiors, we take a look at a compact yet delightful residence. Here the interior has been thoughtfully considered and designed to maximise the apparent space within the home, ensuring the area is family-friendly and highly usable.
Which of these Asian interiors is your favourite?