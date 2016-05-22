Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 of the best Asian interiors

press profile homify press profile homify
oriental vintage, ample design co ltd ample design co ltd
Loading admin actions …

Today on homify we are looking to Asia to inspire our collection of fabulous interiors, and gorgeous domestic spaces. From Hong Kong and Japan to Singapore, we have collated an eclectic mix of some of our favourite Asian-based designers' homes. From impressive mansions in Phuket to compact Hawaiian-themed apartments, there is something suit everyone's interests and preferences. 

So come and take a tour with us, by checking out these impressive and stylish abodes. If you need a little domestic design inspiration, there are almost definitely some fabulous ideas that await within the images below!

1. Bringing the outside 'inside'

Villa Amanzi, Original Vision Original Vision Modern dining room
Original Vision

Original Vision
Original Vision
Original Vision

To start with, we are taking a peek at a truly impressive and outstanding piece of architecture. Designed by Original Vision in Phuket, Thailand, this home is large, luxurious and the epitome of magnificence!

2. Light, bright and beautiful

Kofunaki House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

For a more modest interior, number two takes us inside this dreamy and whimsical home. Here the colour scheme is neutral, evoking a sense of relaxation and restfulness. 

Achieving a minimalist and neutral interior can sometimes be tricky or challenging. If you find yourself needing assistance, chat to a professional via homify today. 

3. Simple and classic

oriental vintage, ample design co ltd ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd

ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd

One of the greatest things about living in a large Asian city is often the impressive and awe-inspiring views. This apartment is no exception, and takes its interior design cues from oriental aesthetics, imparting a timeless and refined ambience. 

4. Perfectly foliage-filled

Bridge Over Water, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern spa
HYLA Architects

Bridge Over Water

HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects

Living in a concrete jungle or mega metropolis can sometimes mean you forget to connect with nature. Here in this apartment, the designers have counteracted this with ample greenery and foliage. Tranquil, serene and utterly indulgent, this spa bath is unbelievable!

5. Chic and refined

Piso en el Eixample de Barcelona. 2013, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Eclectic style living room
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

Although not based in Asia, this example is too gorgeous to exclude. Here the interior feels oriental in its design, with strong Spanish themes and other stylishly retro inclusions. The living room is light-filled and welcoming, boasting simplicity with a refined and sensible aura. 

6. The perfect entertainer

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

For the entertainer in your life, you need this magnificent kitchen. Replete with double side-by-side refrigerators, overhanging exhaust fan, and enough storage to accommodate a family of 12, this room is Asian design at its finest. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Ideal summer style

細長い敷地を逆手に生かした家, 豊田空間デザイン室 一級建築士事務所 豊田空間デザイン室 一級建築士事務所 Mediterranean style living room Porcelain Beige
豊田空間デザイン室 一級建築士事務所

豊田空間デザイン室 一級建築士事務所
豊田空間デザイン室 一級建築士事務所
豊田空間デザイン室 一級建築士事務所

Although Singapore doesn't technically experience a 'summer' season, this house is decidedly summer themed. The white colour scheme looks perfectly in place contrasting the bright green indoor plants. Natural light enters the dwelling through roof lights, and brings together the effortlessly relaxing interior. 

8. Hawaii meets Hong Kong

Dining room Nicole Cromwell Interior Design Houses
Nicole Cromwell Interior Design

Dining room

Nicole Cromwell Interior Design
Nicole Cromwell Interior Design
Nicole Cromwell Interior Design

For something a little more sophisticated, this interior has it all. As we take a peek inside the dining room we see an interior aesthetic that combines oriental refinement with Hawaiian eclecticism. Designer Nicole Cromwell has fused and married these two styles to create a formal yet inviting residence. 

9. Unbelievable contemporary style

Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Modern living room
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

To travel to the future you needn't go far! This Hong Kong dwelling contains the latest in high-tech finishes, fixtures and accessories. The aquarium-esque garage is a highlight of the space with a glass wall to display the fire engine-red Ferrari within. 

10. Compact and timeless

Discovery Bay Flat, HK, atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. Modern living room
atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.

atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.
atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.
atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.

To complete this list of Asian interiors, we take a look at a compact yet delightful residence. Here the interior has been thoughtfully considered and designed to maximise the apparent space within the home, ensuring the area is family-friendly and highly usable. 

Which of these Asian interiors is your favourite? If you would like some more decorating tips, check out: Innovative home-storage solutions

From glum to geometric glam: a home transformed
Which of these interiors would you like in your home? What is your favourite decor style? Let us know by commenting below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks