An exotic home of Indian warmth

Creating a warm and welcoming home is no easy feat; there are many design challenges that can present tricky and often perplexing tasks. So what is it exactly that defines a welcoming home? We believe it is a sense of hospitality, an area in which one can safely and securely reside, with a feeling of comfort and restfulness. A welcoming and warm home should be a place of relaxation where gathering with friends and family is done in a calm and peaceful environment. Today on homify we are travelling north-west over the Bay of Bengal to the city of Surat, situated in Gujarat, India. Within this bustling metropolis, architects Image n Shape, have combined tradition with contemporary 21st-century amenities to create a dwelling that possesses all of the aforementioned welcoming qualities.

Marvellously decorated in bright colours, luscious textiles, and quality furniture, the house provides a sense of functionality, along with elements of playfulness. Designed with family living in mind, the residence boasts several different reception rooms, as well as areas for different members to socialise and enjoy each other’s company.

If you would like to take a tour inside this intriguing modern abode, check out the images below, and begin planning your next home makeover today!