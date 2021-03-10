14 pictures that show what colorful upholstery can do to your home

As a famous saying goes, “The devil is in the details” when it comes to decorating a home. And upholstery is one such detail that cannot be an afterthought. The beautiful pieces of furniture that you have so painstakingly chosen for your living room, den, dining area, or even the pool area, will look lackluster unless you upholster them right. Especially, colorful upholstery can do wonders to any space, as long as you don’t overdo it or balance it perfectly with the other elements in the room. For instance, a sunny yellow and stylish armchair can lend fun and character to an otherwise pastel living room. Or, a bright blue sofa can liven up a dominantly white and grey room. So, if you are keen to know more and need ideas, check out these 14 pictures.