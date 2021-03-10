Your browser is out-of-date.

14 pictures that show what colorful upholstery can do to your home

Justwords Justwords
Barley Ridge Penthouse Project, Designer House Designer House Modern living room Limestone Grey
As a famous saying goes, “The devil is in the details” when it comes to decorating a home. And upholstery is one such detail that cannot be an afterthought. The beautiful pieces of furniture that you have so painstakingly chosen for your living room, den, dining area, or even the pool area, will look lackluster unless you upholster them right. Especially, colorful upholstery can do wonders to any space, as long as you don’t overdo it or balance it perfectly with the other elements in the room. For instance, a sunny yellow and stylish armchair can lend fun and character to an otherwise pastel living room. Or, a bright blue sofa can liven up a dominantly white and grey room. So, if you are keen to know more and need ideas, check out these 14 pictures. 

1. Pops of blue

Living Area Swish Design Works Modern living room Grey living room, dining, grey, roller blinds, tiles, carpet, sofa, covelight, L-box
Swish Design Works

Living Area

Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works

A pair of bright blue ottomans is the conversation-starter in this otherwise sober living room. They liven up the beige, grey and white palette beautifully. Note how a couple of bright blue cushions on the sofa do the balancing act. 

2. Eccentric and snazzy

Project 5Room Resale "Eclectic Urban Industrial", Chapter 3 Interior Design Chapter 3 Interior Design Industrial style living room
Chapter 3 Interior Design

Project 5Room Resale Eclectic Urban Industrial

Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design

It’s hard not to fall in love with this unique chaise lounge with its multicolored upholstery. Purple, blue and a hint of yellow make it a stunner. The rest of the space is a wood and grey affair that lets the chaise lounge shine. 

3. Fiery surprise

Project 4Room BTO Dawson "Urban Industrial", Chapter 3 Interior Design Chapter 3 Interior Design Industrial style living room
Chapter 3 Interior Design

Project 4Room BTO Dawson Urban Industrial

Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design

This bright orange and super trendy sofa uplifts the mood in this study room effortlessly. A couple of red bolsters and a grey-blue ottoman go nicely with it. We love how it’s set against an interesting white and brick-finish wall too.

4. Shades of blue

Living Hall Designer House Modern living room Limestone Grey
Designer House

Living Hall

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

A bright blue sofa and a fashionable armchair in a darker blue make this living room eye-catching. The muted shades on the walls and floor have allowed these two pieces to be the star of the show. Credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at Designer House. 

5. Drop of sun

Interlace, Summerhaus D'zign Summerhaus D'zign Modern living room
Summerhaus D&#39;zign

Interlace

Summerhaus D'zign
Summerhaus D&#39;zign
Summerhaus D'zign

A single bright yellow and plush armchair is the focal point of this spacious living room. We love how the yellow has been incorporated in the cushions of the other chairs. 

6. Old-world and cozy

Project @ Holland Road Condo ab1 Abode Pte Ltd Modern living room Living room,Leather sofa,cosy sofa,designer homes
ab1 Abode Pte Ltd

Project @ Holland Road Condo

ab1 Abode Pte Ltd
ab1 Abode Pte Ltd
ab1 Abode Pte Ltd

This burgundy leather sofa is super comfortable, and makes a rich, bold statement too. The cushions contrast it beautifully, while the rug and coffee tables complement it. 

7. Orange is the way to go

Sennett Residence, Swish Design Works Swish Design Works Scandinavian style living room
Swish Design Works

Sennett Residence

Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works

A single, chic armchair upholstered with bright orange fabric makes you go “wow” in this common area. With everything else in soothing gray, beige or white, this chair stands out easily. 

8. Of solids and stripes

Tessarina, Summerhaus D'zign Summerhaus D'zign Modern living room
Summerhaus D&#39;zign

Tessarina

Summerhaus D'zign
Summerhaus D&#39;zign
Summerhaus D'zign

When it comes to upholstery, playing around with shades and patterns can be interesting, when done in moderation. For example, the armchairs in the living area features bold stripes, while the chairs in the dining space are pastel blue. 

9. Power of red

Interior Photography - Shiya Studio Shiya Studio Singapore Modern living room
Shiya Studio Singapore

Interior Photography—Shiya Studio

Shiya Studio Singapore
Shiya Studio Singapore
Shiya Studio Singapore

Red, especially when used in a predominantly white or cream environment, can look energetic, bold and special. This is why this sunny and contemporary living room appeals to the sense with its peppy red chairs and cushions.

10. Blue meets fun

Interior Photography - Shiya Studio Shiya Studio Singapore Minimalist living room
Shiya Studio Singapore

Interior Photography—Shiya Studio

Shiya Studio Singapore
Shiya Studio Singapore
Shiya Studio Singapore

A peppy blue sofa with multicolored cushions is the centre of attraction in this bright white bachelor pad. Superhero wall decals and dark dining furniture go well with the sofa.

11. Oceanic hues

Seascape Villa Living Room Word of Mouth House Tropical style living room beach house,summer house
Word of Mouth House

Seascape Villa Living Room

Word of Mouth House
Word of Mouth House
Word of Mouth House

Colorful upholstery doesn’t necessarily mean it has to be super bright or glaring. This relaxed and sprawling living room with its pastel blue seating arrangements shows why. We love how shades of the ocean have been embraced by the ottomans, sofas, as well as the cushions.

12. Eclectic touch

Neutrals Contemporary, Meter Square Pte Ltd Meter Square Pte Ltd Modern living room Wood White
Meter Square Pte Ltd

Neutrals Contemporary

Meter Square Pte Ltd
Meter Square Pte Ltd
Meter Square Pte Ltd

While white and light-hued wood dominate most of the space here, the multicolored and printed upholstery on the chairs grabs eyeballs. They lend liveliness and cheer to the setting. 

13. Poolside pizzazz

Eave House, ming architects ming architects Modern living room
ming architects

Eave House

ming architects
ming architects
ming architects

The poolside patio here gets an exciting lift with the sleek rust and black sofa as well as a couple of semicircular armchairs with tufted blue upholstery. The rest of the space is a white and cream affair to balance things off. 

14. Hint of warmth

Moonbeam House, ming architects ming architects Modern living room
ming architects

Moonbeam House

ming architects
ming architects
ming architects

This sunny and large living space is mostly about muted and soft shades, like cream, beige and white. But what gives it a quirky and exclusive touch is the brick-colored armchair with a matching footstool.


Looking for more interior decoration ideas? Read this story - 6 tricks to help you choose the perfect bedroom curtains.

A luxurious house featuring modern oriental charm
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

