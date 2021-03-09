A luxurious house featuring modern oriental charm

This bathroom displays optimal space utilisation as the designers have very smartly incorporated a shower section, toilet and a dressing area in one compactly-sized space. Just like the other rooms, bathroom can be seen covered with different varieties of marble, and this undoubtedly lends a well-furnished appeal. Moreover, all the modern accessories have been installed to ensure that the bathroom looks as eye-catching as the rest of the house.





For more ideas, read another story—The Creative Interior Style of Cayman Residence