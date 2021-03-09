A luxurious house featuring modern oriental charm

Often perceived as magical and highly fascinating, oriental homes generate a serene ambience through their unique colour scheme, textures and use of minimal furnishings. Here, the interior designers and decorators of MR Shopper Studio, Singapore, have presented a spectacular creation that brings together several modern oriental influences. While the black and beige walls maintain a tonal balance in the living area, the royal blue furnishings make a stunning statement. Similarly, the personal spaces produce an elegant touch and release an unmatched comfort from every corner. Most importantly, the entire home carries a sense of thematical homogeneity, while making sure that each space delivers a different experience.
In this living room, the royal blue couch with velvet finish not only creates a striking contrast with the tones of grey, black and white, but also lends a remarkable luxe feel in the whole setting. In addition, the marble table tops and feature wall infuse a mystique touch, and add to the sophisticated décor. Moreover, when combined with metallic accents, this living room successfully achieves a hint of spark and a subtly bright atmosphere.
The textures of the marble dining table perfectly complement the beige and brown upholstery of the chairs surrounding it. Additionally, the rectangular design of the table gives it an elongated appeal and makes the room to look even more spacious. Furthermore, the lights above the table not only illuminate this area but also enhance the richly appeal of the room.
Dominated with shades of brown and wood grains, this space-saving open kitchen blends in well with the beige walls. The large kitchen island not only provides proper space for keeping everyday cooking essentials but also allows two people to sit together and enjoy their meals. The blue chairs with metallic trims act as standout pieces and add a pop of colour in the otherwise monochromatic setting.
An entire wall of the hallway has been used for installing a well-customized display unit which can be used for placing numerous décor accessories. In addition, the transparent glass covering the unit enhances its overall appeal and gives you a clear view of the things placed inside. Also, the painting on the wall infuses a dramatic touch, whereas the plush chair provides a cosy place for you to relax in.
Designed by keeping in mind the comfort-centric styling, every décor element in this room assures that you truly find solace. While the centrally positioned bed offers a perfect view of the TV screen, the marble feature wall acts as a bedhead to support your different sitting postures. The finely crafted black side table and grey curtains smoothly blend in with the light-coloured walls of the room, whereas the floor length windows invite ample natural light.
This bathroom displays optimal space utilisation as the designers have very smartly incorporated a shower section, toilet and a dressing area in one compactly-sized space. Just like the other rooms, bathroom can be seen covered with different varieties of marble, and this undoubtedly lends a well-furnished appeal. Moreover, all the modern accessories have been installed to ensure that the bathroom looks as eye-catching as the rest of the house.
