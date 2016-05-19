A modern rustic home with exotic flair

Rustic interiors are often associated with small, homely spaces. But what if the earthy elements of this look were combined with a little luxury and a lot of space? Well, you might end up with something like this magnificent Mexican family home!

This project comes to us courtesy of Loyola Architects and is located in the Queretaro de Arteaga, a small state in the centre-north of Mexico. The region enjoys a warm climate and the home has been designed with an equal focus on interior and exterior spaces. But as with all rustic homes, it is replete with a great variety of natural features. This is just one of the alluring aspects of this large family home, so come with us on a photo tour to explore more…