A modern rustic home with exotic flair

Rustic interiors are often associated with small, homely spaces. But what if the earthy elements of this look were combined with a little luxury and a lot of space? Well, you might end up with something like this magnificent Mexican family home!
This project comes to us courtesy of Loyola Architects and is located in the Queretaro de Arteaga, a small state in the centre-north of Mexico. The region enjoys a warm climate and the home has been designed with an equal focus on interior and exterior spaces. But as with all rustic homes, it is replete with a great variety of natural features. This is just one of the alluring aspects of this large family home, so come with us on a photo tour to explore more…
The private facade has barely any outward-facing windows, but somehow still manages to retain a welcoming feel. This is mostly due to the variety of natural materials in use and the small but effective front garden. The entrance has such a cohesive feel that it's hard to believe there are so many different materials being used here, from the iron supporting beam to the brick wall, pebbled driveway and wooden roof beams.
Like many luxurious homes, the basic form has been designed with a very strong horizontal layout. This is a popular choice for resort-style homes because it encourages us to feel relaxed and grounded. Here, on the rear side of the property we can see how the flat-roof and relatively low height of each level has been designed to accentuate this feel. Note the huge variety of colours and textures in each mass.
A fabulous outdoor entertaining area is a key part of any luxurious family home. Here we can see the lap pool with underwater lighting, an outdoor grill on the left, and the easy flow between indoor and outdoor spaces. Finally, see how the entire home is composed of a series of shapes that embrace the pool area. No area of the home is left isolated or disconnected from the other. This might be a large and sprawling home, but it's also a social home.
In this entrance hallway, we have a good introduction to the natural materials that furnish the indoor areas. We have two types of wood, a stone floor, iron beams, a textured rug and even a glimpse of the outdoor brick wall. This is a very good example of how important it is to combine textures and lines when seeking to create a rustic home.
We have seen these dividing walls made from fireplaces a lot lately. They are a great way of separating open-plan living areas while retaining that all-important sense of flow. Of course, it is only needed part of the year in this part of the world, but it's a nice comforting touch. As mentioned earlier, check out the huge variety of textures in the furnishings on display here.
When working with a large budget and a large home, it might be easy to indulge in a glitzy kitchen. But here, the designers have decided to concentrate on creating a homely, rustic kitchen. This is a place to enjoy the simple pleasures in eating and cooking. There is lots of storage space and of course, the kitchen island is the perfect place for a casual meal. Finally, we can't help but comment on all these pot plants. They definitely inject this kitchen with a lot of natural panache.
After swimming, socialising and cooking, there's no better place to unwind than in the exotic private bar. Here we have lots of timber furnishings and wrought iron fittings. To finish up, check out the awesome pendant lights!
