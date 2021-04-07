24 Soft and Beautiful Rugs for all styles

From the Aladdin's magic carpet to the red carpet welcome, the luxurious rug has always been a part of our fantasy world. However, in modern homes, the wall-to-wall carpet is outdated, and it has gracefully replaced by area rugs that are more practical to use and affordable. Choosing the right rug for your home can be overwhelming with various styles, materials, patterns, and sizes to choose from; it is sometimes confusing. The interior designers and decorators love to experiment with the rug to make an impactful statement on the floor. They make the unsung hero of the home décor sing, elevating the elegance and style of the décor. Let's scroll down the stunning collections of rugs to get ideas for your home. You won't be surprised to see how the 'unsung hero' of the floor can change the home décor with its presence.