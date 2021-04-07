Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

24 Soft and Beautiful Rugs for all styles

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Kim Keat Link, Swish Design Works Swish Design Works Modern living room Grey
Loading admin actions …

From the Aladdin's magic carpet to the red carpet welcome, the luxurious rug has always been a part of our fantasy world. However, in modern homes, the wall-to-wall carpet is outdated, and it has gracefully replaced by area rugs that are more practical to use and affordable. Choosing the right rug for your home can be overwhelming with various styles, materials, patterns, and sizes to choose from; it is sometimes confusing. The interior designers and decorators love to experiment with the rug to make an impactful statement on the floor. They make the unsung hero of the home décor sing, elevating the elegance and style of the décor. Let's scroll down the stunning collections of rugs to get ideas for your home. You won't be surprised to see how the 'unsung hero' of the floor can change the home décor with its presence.

1. Beige shag over the concrete floor

Living Area Swish Design Works Modern living room Grey living room, dining, grey, roller blinds, tiles, carpet, sofa, covelight, L-box
Swish Design Works

Living Area

Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works

Turquoise ottoman and cushions pop up in a room dominated in Ultimate Gray and the beige rug spread on the concrete floor.


2. Soft style of Greige

Sea Horizon Condo, AgcDesign AgcDesign Modern living room
AgcDesign

Sea Horizon Condo

AgcDesign
AgcDesign
AgcDesign

Greige coloured soft rug elevates the room's style quotient designed around the chocolate upholstered sofa, walnut colour TV unit, and colossal glass doors.


3. Ripple on the floor

French contemporary style at Duxrton, Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd Country style living room
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd

French contemporary style at Duxrton

Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd

Create a ripple effect on the floor with the beautiful rug with gradually changing the shades of black to become grey to match the theme of the living room décor.


4. Subway tiles

Scandinavian Luxury, Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd Scandinavian style living room
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd

Scandinavian Luxury

Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd

The changing tone of the rug inspired by the pattern of subway tiles adorns the floor of the modern living room while remaining in sync with the style of the décor.


5. Waves of diamond

Living Area Swish Design Works Scandinavian style living room living, sofa, carpet, coffee table, curtains
Swish Design Works

Living Area

Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works

The wavy diamond shape on the grey rug with white lines on the wooden floor with yellow coffee on top makes a bold statement.


6. Tribal-inspired modern rug

Living room Swish Design Works Modern living room Plywood Blue living room,feature wall,vinyl,L box,cove light,hdb,bto
Swish Design Works

Living room

Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works

The tribal-inspired patterns on the modern colour of grey add the fun-element to the contemporary décor. Greyish blue upholstered furniture and furnishing complements the modern rug on the wooden floor.


Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Rolling the green carpet

View from Entrance MY HOME AFFAIR Scandinavian style living room
MY HOME AFFAIR

View from Entrance

MY HOME AFFAIR
MY HOME AFFAIR
MY HOME AFFAIR

Bring in the leisure of the urban jungle in your home décor with a green rug creating an illusion of lush green lawn. It also brings in a splash of colour in the decor, drenched in neutral colours.


8. Blended in elegance

Entrance View MY HOME AFFAIR Rustic style living room
MY HOME AFFAIR

Entrance View

MY HOME AFFAIR
MY HOME AFFAIR
MY HOME AFFAIR

In this living room, the soft furry rug beneath the feet covering the living room's conversation area blends with its neutral palette giving it an elegant style.


9. Bold and beautiful

The Canopy, Swish Design Works Swish Design Works Modern living room
Swish Design Works

The Canopy

Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works

The small round Ultimate grey rug creates a stunning contrast with the Illuminating yellow, a perfect representation of Pantone Colours for 2021 in the living room.


10. Muted Shade

Fernvale Road, Swish Design Works Swish Design Works Modern living room
Swish Design Works

Fernvale Road

Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works

The muted shade of neutral tone of the self-design rug blends with the same colour sofa, ottoman and wall cladding with shocking contrast brought through the curtains in black and yellow.


11. Blended patterns

Living Room Swish Design Works Scandinavian style living room Wood effect living room, sofa, carpet, coffee table, vinyl, herringbone
Swish Design Works

Living Room

Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works

Different tones of grey forming different patterns and shapes complement the modern minimalist décor to become the centre of attraction on the wooden floor.


12. Neutral Stripes

Luxury Hotel Suite Home @ Jalan Pelepah Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd Modern living room Marble White modern luxury interior design singapore renovation landed property contractor carpentry
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd

Luxury Hotel Suite Home @ Jalan Pelepah

Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd

The neutral striped rug elegantly binds the sofa, ottoman, and armchair to stand apart on the marble floor in a lighter tone.


13. Softness beneath

Wallich Residence , Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd Modern style bedroom
Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd

Wallich Residence

Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd
Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd
Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd

The feeling of a soft rug beneath the feet, especially in the bedroom, builds up a romantic atmosphere, soothing feel, and elegant decor with its presence on the floor.


14. Magical in black and white

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The black and white Zebra stripes of the bedroom rub matches with the cushions on the comfy recliner, adorning the wooden floor


15. Stripes and patterns

Farmhouse Styled Tranquility @ Farrer Road Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd Tropical style bedroom Wood White
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd

Farmhouse Styled Tranquility @ Farrer Road

Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd

The grey and white stripes on the rug merge to create a stunning pattern on the floor. In sync with the bedroom décor, the rug over the wooden floor brings extra softness to the décor.


16. Blue tiger

Colourful Bedroom Design by Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern style bedroom Multicolored colourful bedroom,colourful home,bespoke chair,bespoke furniture,jim thompson,bamboozle,fabric design,curtain design,upholstery design,colourful design,colourful fabric,rug design
Design Intervention

Colourful Bedroom Design by Design Intervention

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

The rug on the pattern of striped blue tiger adds the fun element in the colourful room, elevating the eclectic style of the room décor.


17. Illusion of layers

Master Bedroom Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd Scandinavian style bedroom Stone Grey master bedroom,bedroom,scandinavian,stone,modern
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd

Master Bedroom

Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd

An illusion of layers has been created through the style of the rug chosen for the bedroom floor. It adds an exciting style with its layers in a chic and contemporary bedroom.


18. Long swag of shag

House with Screens - Family area ADX Architects Pte Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Engineered Wood Wood effect Singapore house, Singapore architect, houses design, bungalow design, modern houses, Tropical living
ADX Architects Pte Ltd

House with Screens—Family area

ADX Architects Pte Ltd
ADX Architects Pte Ltd
ADX Architects Pte Ltd

A long rug running in the middle of the balcony ending up to the comfortable couch, and a stylish coffee table on it binds the space's stylishness together.


19. Gracefully curvy

RiverSail Penthouse, Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd Classic style living room
Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd

RiverSail Penthouse

Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd
Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd
Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd

The graceful curvy rug matching with the curvy couch and circular shape of the coffee table perfectly blend with the style of the room’s décor.


20. Black beauty

Corals At Keppel Bay, Summerhaus D'zign Summerhaus D'zign Modern living room
Summerhaus D&#39;zign

Corals At Keppel Bay

Summerhaus D'zign
Summerhaus D&#39;zign
Summerhaus D'zign

The magical spread of black rug against the décor dominated in black builds up a bold and beautiful interior decoration. 


21. Floral elegance

Interior Photography - Shiya Studio Shiya Studio Singapore Modern living room
Shiya Studio Singapore

Interior Photography—Shiya Studio

Shiya Studio Singapore
Shiya Studio Singapore
Shiya Studio Singapore

The traditional floral patterns on the rug create an enticing space with its presence on the floor. Here the colour on the rug matches with the colour of the furniture but stands apart with floral patterns all over it.

22. Natural essence of jute

Seascape Villa Living Room Word of Mouth House Tropical style living room beach house,summer house
Word of Mouth House

Seascape Villa Living Room

Word of Mouth House
Word of Mouth House
Word of Mouth House

The natural look and feel of jute elevate the panache of the modern rustic décor with its natural texture and elegance.


23. Animal print

A Sassy Sensation, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern living room
Design Intervention

A Sassy Sensation

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

The area rug's zebra print matches with the leopard print of the coffee table placed on it, bringing the jungle theme alive in the home décor.


24. Faux Marble

Living Room by Design Intervention Design Intervention Tropical style living room maximalist,maximalism,maximalist interior,bespoke furniture,bespoke chair,furniture design,boca do lobo,busnelli sofa,bespoke rug,rug design,wallpaper,wallpaper design
Design Intervention

Living Room by Design Intervention

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

The rug replicating the faux marble on the wooden floor adds the stony serenity of marble in the décor at a pocket-friendly affordable rate.


Check this out to get ideas for colourful upholstery for your home: 14 pictures that show what colorful upholstery can do to your home


14 pictures that show what colorful upholstery can do to your home
Which of the rug style did you like the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks