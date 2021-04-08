A Gorgeous Penthouse Featuring Modern Luxury Interiors

The luxury homes today, are not some mansions with blingy interiors but they are actually elegant and sophisticated spaces which provide a luxurious living experience. In fact, the modern-day interiors greatly emphasize on maximizing and efficiently using every inch of the space while ensuring proper functionality. The same has been effortlessly achieved here by the interior designers and decorators of Mr. Shopper Studio, Singapore, as they have lavishly used a light colour palette to create a monochromatic setting, without overdoing it. In addition, a perfect balance has been drawn in the design by incorporating accent walls, softy textured furniture and smart décor accessories.