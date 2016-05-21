Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

An unusual earthy home in the mountains

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Mountain House, David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style houses
Loading admin actions …

The Brazilian home we will explore today enjoys almost 360-degree views of an ecological reserve. The mountainside setting forms the perfect backdrop for a grand natural retreat and the architects have certainly taken advantage of all it has to offer.

The home was designed as a weekend refuge for an extended family. Each member was involved in furnishing the property, and the result is a home with natural, rustic and contemporary warmth. This is a home built, above all, for socialising with loved ones. So it has great entertaining areas and a great deal of cross-communication between the living spaces. Finally, it covers 745m² and comes to us courtesy of David Guerra Architects. Come on a photo tour to learn more…

An earthy and angular entrance

Mountain House, David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style houses
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

Mountain House

David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

The property lies on a slightly sloping block and has few neighbours. The simple, contemporary facade is composed of wood, stone and concrete. These three materials are predominant throughout the house. The property is mostly orientated towards the rear views, but there are some high upper windows visible from the street frontage.

Great cross-ventilation

Mountain House 1 David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style houses
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

Mountain House 1

David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

The slope of the site allows for a second level at the rear of the home. Here we have a glimpse of the great verandas and outdoor entertaining areas. On our left we have the wood venetian blinds that have been used throughout the home to enable cross ventilation. In the upper foreground we also have a good view of the lovely bamboo shade.

A large sky-blue pool

Mountain House 2 David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style houses
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

Mountain House 2

David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

The large pool and spacious outdoor entertaining areas have been created to create a sociable atmosphere. The various zones allow the generations of occupants to engage in different activities, from swimming to chatting and easy contemplation of the beautiful surroundings. A key part of this was an emphasis on nature. The glass wall to our right is transparent and allows unimpeded views of the surrounding mountains.

Finally, note the large roof mass that appears to be a second level. This is not a second level, but a feature used to create double height ceilings throughout the home.

Large deck

Mountain House, David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style houses
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

Mountain House

David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

From this angle we have a good view of the high ceiling that forms part of the veranda. This connects to a large cantilevered roof that extends towards the pool area. The roof is made of a steel structure and the bamboo and polycarbonate offer shading. The idea was to create a space with the atmosphere of a village.

Mountain views and eclectic furnishings

Mountain House 3 David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style houses
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

Mountain House 3

David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

The living room enjoys stunning views of the surrounding landscape. The wooden floors and high ceilings make this an earthy, rustic living room.

The furniture is an eclectic mix of pieces by Brazilian designers. Each item was chosen to reflect the personal preferences of each member of the family. They form a cohesive connection because of their common low height and the elements of lightness and fluidity. This was a deliberate choice to allow the landscape to dominate the interior ambience.

Wooden dining area

Mountain House, David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style houses
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

Mountain House

David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

All living areas were developed on this one single level to face the mountains. So this dining room is connected to the kitchen, living room and even the outdoor areas in the distance. A common issue with this kind of open-plan layout is noise. But here, the architects have used wood on the floor, walls, ceilings and even the massive wooden doors to promote noise absorption. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Contemporary rustic kitchen

Mountain House, David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style houses
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

Mountain House

David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

The kitchen is designed with a strong earthy colour palette. The stone fireplace to our right and the natural views on our left complete the rustic ambience. But the cupboard doors are modern, streamlined and there is a prevalence of chrome and stainless steel. The glossy black tile floor adds another modern layer. In all, this kitchen is the perfect fusion of rustic and contemporary living.

Divine bedroom views

Mountain House, David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style houses
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

Mountain House

David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

The bedroom has magnificent views of the mountains. But this is no show home, the bedroom has been furnished for complete comfort. The subdued colour palette is comforting and there is even a rocking chair on our left!

If you're in the mood for a little more decadence, you'll love The mansion with spectacular secrets.

10 ways to make cleaning ridiculously easy
What do you think of the natural connections which inform the design of this home? Let us know your thoughts in the comments field below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks