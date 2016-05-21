An unusual earthy home in the mountains

The Brazilian home we will explore today enjoys almost 360-degree views of an ecological reserve. The mountainside setting forms the perfect backdrop for a grand natural retreat and the architects have certainly taken advantage of all it has to offer.

The home was designed as a weekend refuge for an extended family. Each member was involved in furnishing the property, and the result is a home with natural, rustic and contemporary warmth. This is a home built, above all, for socialising with loved ones. So it has great entertaining areas and a great deal of cross-communication between the living spaces. Finally, it covers 745m² and comes to us courtesy of David Guerra Architects. Come on a photo tour to learn more…