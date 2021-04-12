12 Decor and Design Ideas to Give your Kitchen a Vintage Touch

A kitchen is a great place for experimentation when it comes to decor as there are umpteen ways to style it. While one may be intimidated by the idea of designing the kitchen space around a specific time period such as vintage, retro, or modern styles there's a fine line between all of them. You can hero-specific decor from each of these eras to create an amalgamation of various styles that can make your kitchen the talking point! Take a look at these interior designers and decorators' vintage kitchen decor ideas to bring out the best in your kitchen.
This kitchen comes with graphite-toned cabinets that have a rustic, cement-like finish creating a unique space. A black granite kitchen top in conjunction with lights running beneath the cabinets finishes the kitchen perfectly.
A single-walled kitchen is particularly useful in homes where floor space is an issue. With the simple addition of lighted cabinets that occupy the entire wall, a kitchen top that doubles up as a dining table, and a black glossy backsplash you can make your kitchen do all the talking for you.
Bright & Bluish Scandi
If you are looking to take risks in the kitchen, you can do so with turquoise blue kitchen cabinets and a kitchen island. A pendant light suspended from a stand with smaller lights adds a vintage touch to the kitchen.
Eclectic Urban Industrial
Pendant lights are a great way to integrate vintage elements in the kitchen. Black stands suspended from the all-white ceiling creates a unique contrast that is elevated by the circular pendant lights.
Play around with the texture of the kitchen cabinets by making use of white, chestnut brown, and maple brown kitchen cabinets, tied together by a grey-streaked white backsplash and white marble flooring.
For a light, soothing tone, consider getting grey cabinets with a grey kitchen island that is tiled with grey streaks against a white backdrop. This pattern is also seen in the backsplash creating uniformity in the kitchen.
An elongated oval shape marble kitchen countertop when paired with blue upholstered chairs doubles up as a dining table, adding a vintage touch. Mini pendant lights when combined with all-white cabinets contribute to the vibe further.
A pair of abstract gold pendants suspended from the ceiling reels in a vintage vibe that is impossible to miss out on. The off-grey cabinets are lined with grey panels that continue on the kitchen island.
Royal blue upholstered chairs instantly bring in a vintage look, especially when contrasted against chestnut brown cabinets. The gold-rimmed chairs in conjunction with the lighted centerpiece suspended from the ceiling add the finishing touches.
Take the vintage factor of your kitchen up a notch by introducing globe pendant lights that light up the area. You can also opt for an upside-down glass holder right above the kitchen island which doubles up as a bar.
Dimmed lights turn up the charm of your home almost effortlessly, contributing to the vintage factor significantly. You can opt to light up the area with cabinet lights and dimmed ceiling lights to bring out the best in your kitchen.
An all-white single wall kitchen can be contrasted with black kitchen stools and a black kitchen countertop that extends all the way to the sides. Silver or metallic appliances complete the kitchen perfectly.
