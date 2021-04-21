Your browser is out-of-date.

19 Fun Décor Ideas to Decorate Your Home

A Dashing Dazzler, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Green
Your home is a place you have the freedom to be creative and explore your style. You are free to break the rules of following the design philosophy and create a unique style that could be an amalgamation of modern, eclectic, rustic and just be you, the fun part that is bubbling to express in the home décor. The interior designers and decorators love to experiment with different ideas to create a delightful décor and are perfect for taking inspiration. Let’s scroll down the beautiful collection we have curated to get inspired and flaunt the fun décor in your home.

1. Cozy corner called study

Study Area Swish Design Works Scandinavian style study/office Plywood Wood effect study, settee, work desk, open shelves, woodgrain, platform, hdb, resale
Swish Design Works

Study Area

Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works

With work from home a new normal, build a cozy study in the balcony and made it fun décor with a wrought iron lamp hanging in front of the metal shelf.


2. Relaxing amidst greenery

Bridge Over Water, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern spa
HYLA Architects

Bridge Over Water

HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects

Design your bathroom doubling up to be an indoor garden with an open sky bathing the space in sunlight and flooding it with a fresh vibe brought through greenery around.


3. Spidery web

JELAPANG ROAD (BLOCK 502) - Posh Home, Posh Home Posh Home Minimalist bedroom
Posh Home

JELAPANG ROAD (BLOCK 502)—Posh Home

Posh Home
Posh Home
Posh Home

The lamp's spidery design creates a fun décor, building up an eye-catching centerpiece for eyes to rest on.


4. Sparkling with the mirrors

Seascape Bathroom Word of Mouth House Tropical style bathroom bamboo,bathroom,tropical,beach,beach house,round
Word of Mouth House

Seascape Bathroom

Word of Mouth House
Word of Mouth House
Word of Mouth House

Two different sizes of circular mirrors hanging on the paneled wood wall and long strings of fairy lights create a fun décor in the twin bathroom.


5. Brightness of picture window

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

The fun décor created by the brightness of the blue picture window gets elevated by knitted chairs, alphabet wall décor and dazzling lamp.


6. Rustic drawers in modern setting

CCK Ave 3, Ideal Design Interior Ideal Design Interior Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Ideal Design Interior

CCK Ave 3

Ideal Design Interior
Ideal Design Interior
Ideal Design Interior

Don’t be afraid to add a rustic-style closet with colorful drawers in a modern setting. It will lend a lively and homey vibe to the interior décor.


7. Style an empty corner

Andrew Road - cabinet Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd

Andrew Road—cabinet

Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd

Style an empty corner sparkling with colored glass door with a single statue filling up the corner stylishly.


8. Hanging garden indoor

A City Preschool, RSDS Architects RSDS Architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
RSDS Architects

RSDS Architects
RSDS Architects
RSDS Architects

Twist and turns of hanging garden made from bamboo shoots build up a delightful hanging indoor garden on the wall, decorating the wall and bringing freshness into the home.


9. Carefully careless décor

A Dashing Dazzler, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Green
Design Intervention

A Dashing Dazzler

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

Create a carefully careless décor at the entrance with rough strokes creating texture on the wall, a framed painting done by the child of the house and crystal drops dropping from above.


10. Fun with animal print

Balmoral Apartment, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Design Intervention

Balmoral Apartment

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

No one can deny that the animal prints can instantly add the fun element to the home décor. Two independent chairs look stunning in the contemporary décor.


11. Unconventional color combination

Lavander Luxe, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Design Intervention

Lavander Luxe

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

Lilac color on the wall and the matching shade of turquoise blue on chairs and classic style console table with a 3-D painting hanging on the wall blends to create a fun and exciting décor at the entrance of the house.


12. Industrial touch in contemporary style

Serangoon North Ave 2, Swish Design Works Swish Design Works Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Swish Design Works

Serangoon North Ave 2

Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works

The industrial-style long spotlights focused on the wall gallery are fun to merge industrial and contemporary style, adding youthful energy into the décor.


13. Colorful wall

Living Room Corridor - RiverParc Residence (Punggol) interior design by POSH HOME Posh Home Modern corridor, hallway & stairs posh home
Posh Home

Living Room Corridor—RiverParc Residence (Punggol) interior design by POSH HOME

Posh Home
Posh Home
Posh Home

Niches on the wall and glass jars filled with colored stones fitted on the slots build a colorful wall décor bubbling with innovative, fun style.


14. Touch of yellow

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Arched doors and windows with a yellow touch in a décor dominated by neutral shade create a fun décor in the home décor. A wrought iron chair and the wrought iron open shelf elevate the stylishness of the décor.


15. Colorful vibe of the vitrified tiles

Entrance Swish Design Works Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Yellow corridor,bright,yellow,cheerful,green,patterns,colourful
Swish Design Works

Entrance

Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works

Re-style the balcony and refurbish it, adding a fun element in the form of colorful vitrified tiles cladding on the wall and a small portion of the window.

16. Spruce up the entrance

Entrance Design by Design Intervention Design Intervention Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Multicolored eclectic,eclectic home,eclectic design,eclectic decor,black white marble,black white floor,yellow walls,painting
Design Intervention

Entrance Design by Design Intervention

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

Enhance the grandeur of your grand entryway by fixing tiles. The fun element in sophisticated décor will create a contrasting style that will be attractive.



17. Get inspired by luxury

Sultry Chic, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Purple/Violet
Design Intervention

Sultry Chic

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

The luxurious style of stylish wall décor gets a generous dash of fun décor with a bright red artefact on top of the golden stand, reflecting the decor's luxury.


18. Fun décor through cushions

Project @ 342C Yishun Ring Road ab1 Abode Pte Ltd Classic style living room Transitional,Classic,Living Room,BTO,Designer Home,Designer Homes,Interior Deoration,Cosy
ab1 Abode Pte Ltd

Project @ 342C Yishun Ring Road

ab1 Abode Pte Ltd
ab1 Abode Pte Ltd
ab1 Abode Pte Ltd

Freshen up the entire space just by throwing in some new cushion covers of different colors, patterns and fabric to add the fun element to the living room décor.


19. Color contrast in a fun way

Chinoiserie Dining Room by Design Intervention Design Intervention Asian style dining room chinoiserie,chinoiserie home,home decor,living coral,bespoke furniture,bespoke chair,bespoke table,design intervention,white floor,coral walls,lamp design,curtain design
Design Intervention

Chinoiserie Dining Room by Design Intervention

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

Blue dining room chairs around the white dining table and pink patterned curtains complementing the white shutter merge to create a stunning décor in a fun way.


Check out how colorful upholstery can change the home décor: 14 pictures that show what colorful upholstery can do to your home

12 Decor and Design Ideas to Give your Kitchen a Vintage Touch
Which of these ideas inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments. 

