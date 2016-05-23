9 ingenious multifunctional items

Cool multifunctional items bring out the inner nerd in us. We just love how clever little pieces slot, stack and work to create a single form. It is the efficiency and ingenuity that really gets us. Efficient designs are often the most elegant designs. There are no frills and fuss, just a pureness of function.
But multifunctional items are also a very practical choice in the modern home. These days we are drowning in excess objects of questionable value. So it helps to think of ways to really make every object in your home earn its place. Today on homify we present a great little collection of 9 multifunctional items. We hope you love them as much as we do!
This great geometric wall feature does triple duty. It is a mirror, a wall sculpture and a storage unit in one. It's incredible to think how much function it packs in for such a beautiful, light piece.
You won't have trouble getting kids to come to the dining room with these cool food trays on wheels. Kids will have loads of fun rolling them up and down the dinner table as you all pass the food back and forth.
This ingenious bed and sofa design is the perfect way to save space in a small apartment. By day the bed packs cleanly away leaving a chic sofa and precious free space. By night you've a fully-equipped boudoir!
This white household object is reminiscent of a sea anemone. It works as a small white sculptural piece for your dining table, but then opens up to create a bowl and a beautifully little toothpick holder.
This beautiful lamp is made from wax. When it is switched on, the heat from the bulb melts the wax lampshade and transforms it into a cool wax sculpture.
Living walls are very popular at the moment. And we bet this green clock will be popular with our readers. The surface is made from living moss. It acts as a green living wall and a clock at the same time!
This ingenious table features a light, a writing surface, electric points, storage space (which can conceal a charging laptop) and a pinboard. What more could you want from a desk?!
These boldly coloured dog sculptures double as charging points for your phone. Their cool expressions actually dare you to challenge the look!
This wooden hanging lamp has a beautifully integrated little pot plant holder. It is two-toned and has a simple, earthy functionality.
