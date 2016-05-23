9 ingenious multifunctional items

Cool multifunctional items bring out the inner nerd in us. We just love how clever little pieces slot, stack and work to create a single form. It is the efficiency and ingenuity that really gets us. Efficient designs are often the most elegant designs. There are no frills and fuss, just a pureness of function.

But multifunctional items are also a very practical choice in the modern home. These days we are drowning in excess objects of questionable value. So it helps to think of ways to really make every object in your home earn its place. Today on homify we present a great little collection of 9 multifunctional items. We hope you love them as much as we do!