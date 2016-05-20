Your browser is out-of-date.

10 ways to make cleaning ridiculously easy

April Kennedy April Kennedy
homify Minimalist bedroom Yellow
Here at homify we don't believe in beating ourselves up about our messy habits. It is far more helpful to get smart about our home cleaning habits. And that means setting up a home to make cleaning ridiculously easy!

So we've prepared a few easy cleaning tips and key ideas to get your home in order. Because nothing quite sets you up for success than a clean and orderly home. So, without further ado, here are 10 ideas that will make cleaning ridiculously easy. Enjoy!

One word: declutter!

homify Minimalist bedroom Yellow
We've all come across a few little piles of objects at home we don't really need. Seriously rethink the point of having all these excess things. Decluttering is one the most obvious and easiest ways to make your home clean.

Clear the floor

Interiorismo de un piso en Girona, FAA Fraguell Arquitectes Associats, scp FAA Fraguell Arquitectes Associats, scp Minimalist study/office
There is nothing worse than tripping over things on the floor! Look at shifting any floor storage to the walls. Piles of books and favourite objects can become cool display items. Perhaps you might even pop them in some wall storage like this.

Identify clutter spots

Raumwunder, Connox Connox Corridor, hallway & stairs Clothes hooks & stands
Walk around your home and identify clutter spots. Clutter often happens (not because we're lazy!) but because we haven't created the right storage spots in the right places.

Invest in cute storage

LINO, itacafreelance itacafreelance HouseholdStorage
Invest in some cute open baskets or wooden boxes like these ones by designers Itaca. These might be used to store slippers, magazines or just a few child's toys. If you position them in key areas, they will get used and thus cut down on future work.

Use baking soda everywhere

homify KitchenSinks & taps
There is nothing that puts people off cleaning like managing a plethora of toxic (and stinky!) cleaning products. Keep things simple and use baking soda everywhere. It's healthy, clean and can be used on almost any surface—including your kitchen benches!

Use the storage you do have

Waschtisch mit Apothekerschrank, Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH BathroomStorage
Set up your storage containers properly. Find a little nook and corner for everything you really do need to access day to day. Inner shelf compartments like this are relatively inexpensive and will enable you to keep your bench spaces clean and pristine.

Use lemon to clean up odours

Cutting Board, Magisso Magisso KitchenKitchen utensils
It is possible to radically cut down on fridge cleaning time by eliminating odours with natural products. Just cut up a few lemons and leave them in an open bowl inside the fridge. Lemons can also be used to freshen up your chopping board with a simple rubbing.

Invest in an oven liner

Kitchen appliances Temza design and build KitchenElectronics
Possibly the most awkward cleaning point in the kitchen is the oven. There is nothing worse than digging into a greasy oven and having everything covered in grime. So take the time to invest in a non-stick oven liner. It can be cleaned very easily with a paper towel, popped in the dishwasher and made fresh again time after time.

Rethink any bench storage

Mighty Plate rack The Plate Rack KitchenCabinets & shelves
It is fairly easy to make a kitchen look clean with a quick wipe down of the benches. But nothing quite inhibits this like having a bench cluttered with spices and various storage points. Look at moving everything up onto the wall. If you like the easy accessibility of your old storage systems, consider setting up an open kitchen storage unit like this.

Time yourself

P Clock, Studio Ve Studio Ve Living roomAccessories & decoration
Time how long it takes to clean your home. Depending on the size of the home (and the mess!) it will probably take less than 10 minutes. Now, consider how ridiculously easy it would be to slip in a quick clean every single day!

After all that work, it's time to take a break. Check out this Ideabook for further inspiration: And… relax: 11 ways to make your home more comfortable

An exotic home of Indian warmth
If you have any more easy house cleaning tips, add them in the field below and inspire our readers!

Discover home inspiration!

