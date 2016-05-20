10 ways to make cleaning ridiculously easy

Here at homify we don't believe in beating ourselves up about our messy habits. It is far more helpful to get smart about our home cleaning habits. And that means setting up a home to make cleaning ridiculously easy!
So we've prepared a few easy cleaning tips and key ideas to get your home in order. Because nothing quite sets you up for success than a clean and orderly home. So, without further ado, here are 10 ideas that will make cleaning ridiculously easy. Enjoy!
We've all come across a few little piles of objects at home we don't really need. Seriously rethink the point of having all these excess things. Decluttering is one the most obvious and easiest ways to make your home clean.
There is nothing worse than tripping over things on the floor! Look at shifting any floor storage to the walls. Piles of books and favourite objects can become cool display items. Perhaps you might even pop them in some wall storage like this.
Walk around your home and identify clutter spots. Clutter often happens (not because we're lazy!) but because we haven't created the right storage spots in the right places.
Invest in some cute open baskets or wooden boxes like these ones by designers Itaca. These might be used to store slippers, magazines or just a few child's toys. If you position them in key areas, they will get used and thus cut down on future work.
There is nothing that puts people off cleaning like managing a plethora of toxic (and stinky!) cleaning products. Keep things simple and use baking soda everywhere. It's healthy, clean and can be used on almost any surface—including your kitchen benches!
Set up your storage containers properly. Find a little nook and corner for everything you really do need to access day to day. Inner shelf compartments like this are relatively inexpensive and will enable you to keep your bench spaces clean and pristine.
It is possible to radically cut down on fridge cleaning time by eliminating odours with natural products. Just cut up a few lemons and leave them in an open bowl inside the fridge. Lemons can also be used to freshen up your chopping board with a simple rubbing.
Possibly the most awkward cleaning point in the kitchen is the oven. There is nothing worse than digging into a greasy oven and having everything covered in grime. So take the time to invest in a non-stick oven liner. It can be cleaned very easily with a paper towel, popped in the dishwasher and made fresh again time after time.
It is fairly easy to make a kitchen look clean with a quick wipe down of the benches. But nothing quite inhibits this like having a bench cluttered with spices and various storage points. Look at moving everything up onto the wall. If you like the easy accessibility of your old storage systems, consider setting up an open kitchen storage unit like this.
Time how long it takes to clean your home. Depending on the size of the home (and the mess!) it will probably take less than 10 minutes. Now, consider how ridiculously easy it would be to slip in a quick clean every single day!
