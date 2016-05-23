Before and after: a derelict warehouse becomes a home

Astonished by the metamorphosis? We were too! Rich wooden hues unabashedly rule the roost in this expansive living space, whether it’s the floor, the beams across the ceiling or the accents on the wall. Naturally, a warm and snug feeling pervades the room, which is further enhanced by a wood stove near the rustic exposed brick wall. The brick wall fills the ambiance with a charming earthiness, which is in tandem with the verdant natural surroundings of the house. A bank of small windows and a row of large windows near the ceiling allow oodles of sunlight to flood the interiors during the day. The stunning white light globes suspended from the ceiling beams add a touch of old-world magic after the sun sets. An intricately patterned rug and a comfy grey couch complete the setting.

The compact open kitchen lies at the far end, complete with a grey countertop and shiny chrome appliances. A couple of bright, industrially inspired pendant lights illuminate the kitchen, and casts a warm glow over the quaint and artsy wooden chairs and stools set against the counter. All in all, the living area is now ideal for relaxation and rejuvenation.