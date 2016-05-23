Before and after: a derelict warehouse becomes a home

Come and experience the glorious transformation of an old dilapidated warehouse in Oita Prefecture, Japan. Touched by the innovative brilliance of the team at Eichiemu Architectural Planning Office, the ageing warehouse is now a gorgeous abode where both aesthetics and functionality have found their true calling! Like most Japanese residences, this home too flaunts lavish use of premium quality natural wood combined with the elegance of bricks, glass and intelligent ideas. Surrounded by lush greenery, this revamped warehouse now serves as a refreshing and leisurely weekend house, where you can find peace away from the din of the city.
Originally, the warehouse belonged to the owner of a sake brewery and naturally housed a million things. Clutter was unavoidable and signs of neglect were apparent on the walls, ceiling and floor. The interior was neither a thing of beauty, nor a joy forever. The architects had a huge makeover task in front of them, but they were certainly up to the challenge. Find out how they infused the warehouse with visual appeal, comfort and style to convert it into a cheerful and inviting home.
Astonished by the metamorphosis? We were too! Rich wooden hues unabashedly rule the roost in this expansive living space, whether it’s the floor, the beams across the ceiling or the accents on the wall. Naturally, a warm and snug feeling pervades the room, which is further enhanced by a wood stove near the rustic exposed brick wall. The brick wall fills the ambiance with a charming earthiness, which is in tandem with the verdant natural surroundings of the house. A bank of small windows and a row of large windows near the ceiling allow oodles of sunlight to flood the interiors during the day. The stunning white light globes suspended from the ceiling beams add a touch of old-world magic after the sun sets. An intricately patterned rug and a comfy grey couch complete the setting.
The compact open kitchen lies at the far end, complete with a grey countertop and shiny chrome appliances. A couple of bright, industrially inspired pendant lights illuminate the kitchen, and casts a warm glow over the quaint and artsy wooden chairs and stools set against the counter. All in all, the living area is now ideal for relaxation and rejuvenation.
What struck us instantly in this picture is the powerful union of white and rich wooden hues. A cosy staircase without balustrade leads you up to the mezzanine floor of the house. The bevy of wooden beams thickly spanning the peaked ceiling produces visual interest while acting as suspension support for the large light globes. The intensely welcoming aura of this space cannot be missed!
The extravagant use of dark natural wood on the ceiling and floor has infused the renovated warehouse with an idyllic cottage-like vibe. The solid wooden tables add to the magic, while large windows let in natural light abundantly. The window sills have been creatively utilised for displaying tasteful knick-knacks, and a low stool at the far end holds a decorative lamp for romantic evenings. A modern folding dining table sits on the right, while bookworms can flock to the charming reading or study corner near the tall glass door. The reading nook is enclosed by simple wooden shelves which can store books, magazines, stationery, games, household odds and ends, and so on.
The facade of the old warehouse had a dilapidated and sorry look with the grey wooden slats falling off, and moss growing on the portion just under the roof. The overall appearance of the warehouse was that of a forlorn structure without any life or beauty.
The dark grey wooden slats were given a stunning facelift and now contrast wonderfully with the exposed brick surface. The windows below the conical portion of the roof are larger now, and are more capable of letting the sunshine inside. Quirky and rustic wooden accents edge the base of the building for a unique visual interest. Paved walkway and well cared-for trees have now changed the aura of this home unbelievably.
So you see how creativity and brilliant ideas can transform even the dullest of structures into happy and picturesque dwellings.