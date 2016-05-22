The apartment of monochrome luxury

Here at homify we love it when a home stands out with flair, personality and a sense of uniqueness. These days dwellings are often built with a one-size-fits-all attitude, leading to tedious architecture that does little to enhance both its surroundings as well as the occupants lifestyle within.

Today’s property is an exceptional example of what can be achieved by thinking outside the box, and looking beyond what is typical or mainstream. Designed by Laura Djabourian Architecture d’Interior, this French house is a bold and inspirational abode.

Boasting a generous 300 square metres of living space, this impressively dramatic dwelling takes us on a journey through different eras, from contemporary interior architecture to antique décor and one-of-a-kind objet d’art. One of the most noticeable features within this large home are the light-filled interior spaces. Ample glazing ensures the rooms are well lit, comfortable, and fit for modern 21st-century living.

If you would like to join us on this tour and perhaps pick up some domestic inspiration along the way, check out the gorgeous images below!