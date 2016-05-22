The apartment of monochrome luxury

Here at homify we love it when a home stands out with flair, personality and a sense of uniqueness. These days dwellings are often built with a one-size-fits-all attitude, leading to tedious architecture that does little to enhance both its surroundings as well as the occupants lifestyle within.
Today’s property is an exceptional example of what can be achieved by thinking outside the box, and looking beyond what is typical or mainstream. Designed by Laura Djabourian Architecture d’Interior, this French house is a bold and inspirational abode.
Boasting a generous 300 square metres of living space, this impressively dramatic dwelling takes us on a journey through different eras, from contemporary interior architecture to antique décor and one-of-a-kind objet d’art. One of the most noticeable features within this large home are the light-filled interior spaces. Ample glazing ensures the rooms are well lit, comfortable, and fit for modern 21st-century living.
If you would like to join us on this tour and perhaps pick up some domestic inspiration along the way, check out the gorgeous images below!
First things first we are taking a peek at the entrance space and foyer. Here the colour scheme is predominantly white, creating a clean and crisp vibe. The highlight of this particular area is the light airiness that leads into feelings of expansive domestic living.
The layout is designed with open plan living in mind, removing any traditional doors, and instead letting each room flow directly into the next.
The windows of this living room are a dramatic black hue, which creates the feeling of eyeliner around the openings. This helps define the large sliding doors from the all-white colour scheme, imparting a sense of boldness and unflinching design nous.
The furniture is of particular note, with a combination of styles adding an eclectic energy within the space. In the living room we see a retro lamp overhanging the white modular sofa, paired with two antique armchairs that inject classic elegance.
The other side of the room boasts a metal dining chair and glass table set. This setting is then further enhanced by an oriental console cupboard and traditional antique art. The architecture is simple and clean, while the furniture is full of personality and adds a serious burst of style!
Moving into a different section of this room we see some of the furniture in more detail. The antique rug is wonderfully dramatic against the polished white flooring, while a delicate gold mirror is balanced against an interior column, imparting style and class, with a hint of playfulness.
Contemporary art is seen throughout, working beautifully with the sleek expanses of white walls that feature throughout the dwelling.
Here we can also see outside into the garden where a barbecue and dining setting complete the entertaining space. The lawn area is also large and well maintained, ideal for children to play in summer, or for parents to host a stylish event.
Entering the kitchen the design and style certainly don’t disappoint! The ultimate in contemporary cooking spaces, this room is bursting at the seams with the latest in high-tech appliances, finishes and fixtures.
Large, lavish and replete with a central island, this room shows what can be achieved with thoughtful and considerate design. Featuring an informal eating area with bold black bar stools, this room is practical as well as eye-catching.
Inside the bathroom we are offered a vision of an impressive black and white space. Luxuriously appointed in black mosaics, this entry-level shower is alluring and enticing! The white floor seen throughout the house is continued within this area, adding a true sense of drama, this combination of hues is attention-grabbing and imposing.
Finishing the tour we are going to check out one of the most important rooms in the house: the bedroom! This room is a slight departure from the interior spaces seen throughout other areas of the home. Here the décor is feminine, classy, cute and characterful. One of the standout features is the large light fitting that drapes over the bed. This produces a warm amber glow that is coordinated against the other adorable lamps in the corner of the room.
The furniture is a combination of contemporary and classic. The bedhead is decidedly modern, while the chest of drawers is a high-gloss country-style piece. The bed linen is particularly feminine, with cosy and snug patterns that help the room feel welcoming and warm.
Does this French abode inspire you to refurbish your home?