11 quick ways to cut costs at home

Are you planning on upgrading to a larger home? Does your daughter or son require money for a school excursion? Or are you finally planning on taking that long overdue holiday away? Whatever you may be trying to save money for, cutting down home costs can drastically increase saving, reduce spending, and make your life that little easier in the long term.
But how exactly does one cut down on domestic costs? When we think of how we spend money, it may seem as though we are thrifty, and many individuals don't see any ways they can reduce their spending. However, it is almost always a case of 'a little bit here-little bit there' that adds up to a large volume of cash in the long run.
Today on homify we are taking a look at 11 different ways you can reduce your overall home costs, and increase your domestic savings. Read on if you would like to learn more!
Cut your expenses and choose environmentally-friendly bulbs. Not only do these bulbs last longer than traditional incandescent varieties, but they also cut down your energy bills considerably.
As well as changing your bulbs, you should also look at your bathroom fittings. If you want to save money on your water bills, as well as contribute to the environment, consider switching to water-saving fittings. These days there are plenty of stylish varieties, suited to a range of different interior styles and themes.
Food wastage is essentially wasted money, and it is a good idea to make sure you avoid over-buying in order to ensure you use all that you have purchased.
Audit your pantry and cupboards, ensuring you remove old food, and only fill it with items you will use.
Solar power is one of the cheapest ways to run your home. If you live in a freestanding dwelling consider installing photovoltaic panels, but if you live in an apartment there are other ways to employ solar power to reduce household costs. Solar lighting, water heating, as well as appliance chargers can help reduce your overall energy consumption, and therefore costs.
Appliances are the number one energy users in a household. To reduce costs you should look at your current machines, as well as their star rating. The star rating is an effective measure of how much electricity an appliance uses.
If you have any particular item that is old, consider investing in a new one. The money you spend will pay off in energy savings later.
Number six sounds like a simple and possibly less necessary step, but surprisingly, shutting curtains can actually save you a lot of money.
In Singapore the weather is generally extremely hot, meaning we often have our air conditioners running at full capacity. Closing curtains will help keep the cool air in, the hot air out, and ensure the appliance doesn't need to work as hard to cool your home.
Often different companies offer different rates for your utilities. Search around, compare the differences and consider switching to a cheaper provider.
If you don't have too long of a commute to work, you might consider ditching the train, car, or bus for a bike ride. Bicycles are not only quick, easy to ride through dense traffic, but are inexpensive too.
If your commute is particularly long, or has a few uncomfortable hills, consider opting for an electric bike. These options will save you money, and might even save you time in the morning as well!
Stylish interior design and neat homewares needn't come from fancy and expensive shops. Instead consider visiting some vintage shops, thrift stores, to grab yourself some second hand bargains.
If you find yourself purchasing a takeaway coffee on the way to work, do the math and see how much you might save by switching to a free one at the office, or even a coffee or tea at home before you leave. If you pay on average S$5.00 for your latte five days a week, consider that per year that equates to S$1200!
All well as replacing your bulbs to more energy-friendly alternatives, you might want to consider turning off lights when you aren't using them. Flick that switch and save yourself money, and if you find yourself forgetting, write a little note or put a red dot on the switch to remind yourself and your family.
