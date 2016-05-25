Your browser is out-of-date.

10 easy ways to improve your kitchen's storage

press profile homify press profile homify
Food Storage, Friday Project Friday Project KitchenStorage
Does your kitchen's storage feel clunky, unhelpful, or seriously lacking in its ability to perform the task of keeping your cooking space organised? Kitchen storage is one of the top issues that many people have within their home. Generally, in most domestic kitchens, storage is somewhat lacking. Due to this lack, the space can easily become disorganised, chaotic, and unproductive. In order for a kitchen to feel welcoming, clean and efficient, storage needs to be practical, versatile and keep the room coordinated.  

If you feel as though your kitchen needs a spruce up, as well as a thorough audit, check out our 10 ridiculously easy ways to improve your kitchen's storage below! We have collected our favourite storage options and listed them with some helpful tips and tricks. Read on to learn more!

1. Hanging rails

One of the simpler storage solutions (which are often great for renters) is the hanging rail and rack system. These are affixed to the wall, and provide a place for dishes, pots, pans, as well as other sink essentials. 

2. Drawer organisers

Drawer organisers are one of the best ways to improve your storage. Sure, they don't actually add any additional space, but they will condense and organise what you do have. This works quite surprisingly, as you will notice you have more areas to keep things, as everything is in its right place. 

3. Smart joinery

Joinery can easily age and become more difficult than it should be. These days there are a range of different options such as this neat pull-out cupboard with wire shelving. Here everything is visible and within quick reach. 

4. Sort that trash

Garbage can actually save you space and improve your storage if you implement the right solutions. As well as being environmentally friendly, sorting your trash into types, like the example above, is a great way to keep your cooking space clean and stylish. 

5. Keep it minimal

We spoke earlier about drawer organisers, and this example is a perfect demonstration of that. Here minimalism is the key to neat and improved kitchen storage. Perform an audit of your accessories, tools and equipment, and get rid of unnecessary items. 

6. High-tech cupboard accessories

Remember those awkward, hard-to-reach corner cupboards? Say goodbye to these with bespoke joinery, and high-tech cupboards solutions such as the impressive one above!

7. Exposed wall-mounted shelving

To give your kitchen a stylish boost, try open wall-mounted shelving. This example is a great illustration of how to keep everything within reach, tidy and looking fabulous. 

8. Island storage

Your island can work excellently in adding space and storage to your kitchen. This rustic cooking space is a great example of how to build in shelving, cupboards, and multiple storage spaces.

9. Additional freestanding shelving

One of the quickest, simplest, and downright budget-friendly ways to giving your kitchen more storage is to add a freestanding unit. This one is bright, lively, and would suit a range of different kitchen designs. 

10. Magnetic boards

Finally, we are looking at magnetic boards. These are easily installed, can be added to compact apartment nooks and corners, and look stylishly fabulous! Take some cues from this example and get creative with your kitchen today.

Do you need a little more kitchen help? Check out: Guide to mothproofing your kitchen

Do you think any of these storage solutions would suit your abode? Let us know by leaving a comment below!

