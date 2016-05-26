Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 ideas for unique built-in bookshelves

press profile homify press profile homify
Industrial design - Dall'Agnese - Zona giorno Slim, IMAGO DESIGN IMAGO DESIGN Living roomShelves
Loading admin actions …

The humble bookshelf has come a long way since its inception many millennia ago. These days bookshelves vary in their style and design, with a seemingly endless array of uniquely alluring shapes and varieties. If you love to read, you will most certainly require a decent bookshelf for your dwelling, and today's Ideabook from homify will give you all the inspiration you need! 

We have gathered 12 fabulous ideas for unique built-in bookshelves that are sure to give your home a serious burst of style, while offering a neat storage solution for your reading material, as well as any additional ornamentation. Take a peek below, and consider an original style for your next built-in bookshelf!

1. A feature wall of books

Home Library Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Living roomShelves
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

Home Library

Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

First up we are taking a look at a gorgeously impressive wall of books. Here the bookshelf really shines, and works as a unique feature within the living space

2. Unique and sleek

Diseño contemporáneo, Muebles Madrid decoración Muebles Madrid decoración Living roomShelves
Muebles Madrid decoración

Muebles Madrid decoración
Muebles Madrid decoración
Muebles Madrid decoración

For something a little more modern, this incorporated shelving system oozes class, style and refinement. Perfect for a contemporary home, or juxtaposed within a heritage property, this is the height of 'cool' design.

3. Geometric patterns

Industrial design - Dall'Agnese - Zona giorno Slim, IMAGO DESIGN IMAGO DESIGN Living roomShelves
IMAGO DESIGN

IMAGO DESIGN
IMAGO DESIGN
IMAGO DESIGN

Bookshelves don't need to be large to be impressive. Here a geometric shaped modular system is neat, compact and seriously engaging. We love the green colour scheme, and the way it works within the minimalist space. 

4. An at-home library

homify Living roomShelves
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you crave that element of brooding luxury and class within your home, then you need to take a look at this gorgeous bookshelf. Replete with a sliding ladder, and dark timber veneer, this is a remarkable, unique feature for the room. 

If you are considering bespoke shelving, chat to a professional via the homify website. 

5. The beehive

HKC House Living Room PRATIKIZ MIMARLIK/ ARCHITECTURE Living roomShelves MDF White
PRATIKIZ MIMARLIK/ ARCHITECTURE

HKC House Living Room

PRATIKIZ MIMARLIK/ ARCHITECTURE
PRATIKIZ MIMARLIK/ ARCHITECTURE
PRATIKIZ MIMARLIK/ ARCHITECTURE

Looking a little like a beehive, this wall-mounted diagonal shelving is perfect for more than simply books. Within the space sits a desk, offering practicality as well as style. 

6. Built-in wall dividers

Airport, Versat Versat Living roomShelves
Versat

Versat
Versat
Versat

Sometimes a room needs segregation and privacy, but you don't want a wall to ruin the open-plan aesthetic and ambience within the space. That's where wall dividers such as this built-in bookshelf are particularly useful. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A doorway of books

homify Living roomShelves MDF White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Unused doorways can offer a wonderful place for shelving, storage, and of course a bookshelf! This space has been beautifully utilised with a stylish shelf system that provides plenty of room for books and ornaments. 

8. The fabulous corner nook shelf

ÉTAGÈRE A FEW OF - FUNDAMENTAL, Flash Design Store Flash Design Store Living roomShelves
Flash Design Store

Flash Design Store
Flash Design Store
Flash Design Store

Do you have a corner that is unused and asking for purpose? Consider a wall-mounted corner shelf such as this one that will brighten your space and inject it with pizzazz and panache. 

9. Hanging books

Book rack in Ash, agustav agustav Living roomShelves
agustav

Book rack in Ash

agustav
agustav
agustav

Why put books on shelves when you can hang them? This simple bookshelf is a great option for those who live in cramped apartments, or compact spaces. This style of shelf is also great for children's rooms, as they have easy access to their books, and can clean up quickly. 

10. A work of art

Apartment v02, dontDIY dontDIY Living roomShelves
dontDIY

Apartment v02

dontDIY
dontDIY
dontDIY

This bookshelf is a piece of changing art within your home. Depending on the different arrangement of books and accessories, this shelf can be changed to suit alternate interior styles and designs. 

11. Eclectic modernity

Scandinavian Cool, iDecorate Ltd iDecorate Ltd Living roomShelves
iDecorate Ltd

Scandinavian Cool

iDecorate Ltd
iDecorate Ltd
iDecorate Ltd

For something a little different, these wall-mounted shelves are gorgeously eclectic and utterly adorable. Each shelf is a different size and shape, adding interest and uniqueness within the room. This style is also wonderful for compact apartments where a traditional bookshelf may impede on the space. 

12. Antique class and refinement

INTERIOR, Studio Daido Studio Daido Living roomShelves
Studio Daido

Studio Daido
Studio Daido
Studio Daido

Finally, this antique shelf is a real highlight and a unique design. Here the style is effortlessly chic, with a relaxed sense of luxury and lavishness. 

Want to see more? Check out another one of our Ideabooks here: 7 functional yet beautiful bookshelves

Another level: the apartment transformed with a loft
Which of these bookshelves is your favourite? Let us know by leaving a comment below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks