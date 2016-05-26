12 ideas for unique built-in bookshelves

The humble bookshelf has come a long way since its inception many millennia ago. These days bookshelves vary in their style and design, with a seemingly endless array of uniquely alluring shapes and varieties. If you love to read, you will most certainly require a decent bookshelf for your dwelling, and today's Ideabook from homify will give you all the inspiration you need!

We have gathered 12 fabulous ideas for unique built-in bookshelves that are sure to give your home a serious burst of style, while offering a neat storage solution for your reading material, as well as any additional ornamentation. Take a peek below, and consider an original style for your next built-in bookshelf!