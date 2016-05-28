11 ways to keep cool in a tropical climate

Living in an equatorial city such as Singapore, it can be difficult keeping one's cool on days when the mercury hits a sweltering high. With such warm conditions it is important to ensure your body gets the attention it deserves to prevent overheating, or risking illness. Symptoms can include heat stress, cramps, exhaustion and dehydration; often severe issues than can become serious if not monitored.

Here at homify we understand that living in a tropical climate has both its advantages and disadvantages, and that staying refreshed is often a top priority. To chill you out and keep you cool, we have gathered our 11 favourite (and easy) ways to reduce heat-related stressors in a tropical climate.