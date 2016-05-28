11 ways to keep cool in a tropical climate

Living in an equatorial city such as Singapore, it can be difficult keeping one's cool on days when the mercury hits a sweltering high. With such warm conditions it is important to ensure your body gets the attention it deserves to prevent overheating, or risking illness. Symptoms can include heat stress, cramps, exhaustion and dehydration; often severe issues than can become serious if not monitored.
Here at homify we understand that living in a tropical climate has both its advantages and disadvantages, and that staying refreshed is often a top priority. To chill you out and keep you cool, we have gathered our 11 favourite (and easy) ways to reduce heat-related stressors in a tropical climate.
Taking a bath is a great way to keep yourself cool. Run the water at a tepid temperature, not too cold to shock yourself, but not too warm to avoid any positive effects, and watch yourself instantly feel more chilled and composed.
You may not feel like drinking hot tea, but it can stimulate heat receptors in the mouth, which enhances your circulation and causes you to sweat. This in turn cools the body down.
Don't overdo it! Taking regular breaks from work, napping, and staying out of the sun are some of the best ways to avoid heat-related stress.
If you simply cannot beat the heat, a good idea is to seek out industrial-sized air conditioners. These are often located in libraries and shopping malls, as they need to keep the books cool, and shoppers happy. Grab a book and settle in for a cool afternoon of reading, or think big and go on a spending spree!
A simple way to drastically reduce your body temperature is by swimming. Find yourself a local pool, or visit a friend who owns one to ensure you stay cool, calm and in control.
Your pillow could be causing you a bad night's rest. Take a look at your current pillow and if possible choose one that is feather or down, with a cotton pillowcase. Synthetic fabrics retain heat and can make it difficult to sleep in hot weather.
If you need assistance in choosing bedding, chat to an expert and make sure your bedroom is stylish and comfortable.
Instead of a sumptuous quilt, try sleeping with a single sheet. Additionally, roll up some damp flannels and pop them in the freezer. When you go to bed, try putting one on your forehead to lower your body temperature and help you get to sleep.
Instead of large roasts, pasta dishes and heavy food, switch to small meals throughout the day. The bigger the dish, the more metabolic heat your body will generate breaking down the food.
Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest times of the day. If you need to go to the gym to work out, you should do so in the evening, once the sun has set. If you go jogging, consider going very early in the morning (around 5-6am), as this is the coolest time of day.
Running your wrists under a cold tap for a few seconds regularly can really help keep you cool. A main vein runs through your wrists, and the water will cool the blood, essentially chilling you and regulating your temperature.
This point seems like a no-brainer, but it is surprising how many people leave their curtains and blinds open during the day. If you don't want your home to feel like a greenhouse, pull the curtains closed, and ensure the sunlight stays outside!
