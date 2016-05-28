Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 ways to keep cool in a tropical climate

press profile homify press profile homify
Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Modern pool
Loading admin actions …

Living in an equatorial city such as Singapore, it can be difficult keeping one's cool on days when the mercury hits a sweltering high. With such warm conditions it is important to ensure your body gets the attention it deserves to prevent overheating, or risking illness. Symptoms can include heat stress, cramps, exhaustion and dehydration; often severe issues than can become serious if not monitored. 

Here at homify we understand that living in a tropical climate has both its advantages and disadvantages, and that staying refreshed is often a top priority. To chill you out and keep you cool, we have gathered our 11 favourite (and easy) ways to reduce heat-related stressors in a tropical climate. 

1. Take a cool bath

ЖК "Воробьевы Горы", Sky Gallery Sky Gallery Asian style bathroom
Sky Gallery

Sky Gallery
Sky Gallery
Sky Gallery

Taking a bath is a great way to keep yourself cool. Run the water at a tepid temperature, not too cold to shock yourself, but not too warm to avoid any positive effects, and watch yourself instantly feel more chilled and composed. 

2. Drink tea

Graef Edelstahlwasserkocher WK 61, Graef Graef KitchenElectronics
Graef

Graef
Graef
Graef

You may not feel like drinking hot tea, but it can stimulate heat receptors in the mouth, which enhances your circulation and causes you to sweat. This in turn cools the body down.

3. Rest regularly

THE LIVIA homify Modern style bedroom
homify

THE LIVIA

homify
homify
homify

Don't overdo it! Taking regular breaks from work, napping, and staying out of the sun are some of the best ways to avoid heat-related stress. 

4. Head to your local library

Bibliothèque Gérard Pélisson - Institut Paul Bocuse, Studio Rémi BOUHANICHE Studio Rémi BOUHANICHE Minimalist event venues Schools
Studio Rémi BOUHANICHE

Studio Rémi BOUHANICHE
Studio Rémi BOUHANICHE
Studio Rémi BOUHANICHE

If you simply cannot beat the heat, a good idea is to seek out industrial-sized air conditioners. These are often located in libraries and shopping malls, as they need to keep the books cool, and shoppers happy. Grab a book and settle in for a cool afternoon of reading, or think big and go on a spending spree!

5. Go for a swim

Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Modern pool
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

A simple way to drastically reduce your body temperature is by swimming. Find yourself a local pool, or visit a friend who owns one to ensure you stay cool, calm and in control. 

6. Replace your pillow

Holz hält wieder Einzug im Schlafzimmer - Natur Pur!, Livarea Livarea Modern style bedroom Wood Brown
Livarea

Livarea
Livarea
Livarea

Your pillow could be causing you a bad night's rest. Take a look at your current pillow and if possible choose one that is feather or down, with a cotton pillowcase. Synthetic fabrics retain heat and can make it difficult to sleep in hot weather. 

If you need assistance in choosing bedding, chat to an expert and make sure your bedroom is stylish and comfortable. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Make sure you have the right bedding

ORCHIDEE – Wellness- und Wohlfühlartikel von FEILER, FEILER FEILER BedroomTextiles
FEILER

FEILER
FEILER
FEILER

Instead of a sumptuous quilt, try sleeping with a single sheet. Additionally, roll up some damp flannels and pop them in the freezer. When you go to bed, try putting one on your forehead to lower your body temperature and help you get to sleep. 

8. Be careful what you eat

homify KitchenElectronics
homify

homify
homify
homify

Instead of large roasts, pasta dishes and heavy food, switch to small meals throughout the day. The bigger the dish, the more metabolic heat your body will generate breaking down the food.

9. Exercise in the evening

Salle de sport à domicile, Athletica Design Athletica Design Modern gym
Athletica Design

Athletica Design
Athletica Design
Athletica Design

Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest times of the day. If you need to go to the gym to work out, you should do so in the evening, once the sun has set. If you go jogging, consider going very early in the morning (around 5-6am), as this is the coolest time of day. 

10. Rinse your hands under a tap

Kitchen products _ minimal style , 목소리 목소리 KitchenSinks & taps Wood Grey
목소리

목소리
목소리
목소리

Running your wrists under a cold tap for a few seconds regularly can really help keep you cool. A main vein runs through your wrists, and the water will cool the blood, essentially chilling you and regulating your temperature. 

11. Keep your curtains shut

Fensterrollos bei Creatives Wohnen Hamburg, Creatives Wohnen Creatives Wohnen Windows & doors Blinds & shutters Synthetic White
Creatives Wohnen

Creatives Wohnen
Creatives Wohnen
Creatives Wohnen

This point seems like a no-brainer, but it is surprising how many people leave their curtains and blinds open during the day. If you don't want your home to feel like a greenhouse, pull the curtains closed, and ensure the sunlight stays outside!

If you would like to see some more delightful interiors, check out Sweet summertime terraces.

The colourful spiritual home
How do you stay cool in the tropics? We'd love to hear from you in the comments section below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks