5 small kitchens utterly transformed

Well, we don’t see that old kitchen anywhere in this picture thanks to some clever designing ideas. The layout of the old kitchen was changed by opening up the tiny spaces and breaking down the intermediate walls. This change brings in the necessary light and the additional space which is then used to make the kitchen a cool, compact and cheery area.

Although still small, it's not hard to see why it looks so much better. The new kitchen uses every bit of the space that it has been given. Along with pretty lights and neat cupboards that hides all the utensils and built-in gadgets, the sink and the storage area has been converted into a neat bar-like area from which food can be served. The gleaming white countertop makes the area look nice and bright.