From glum to geometric glam: a home transformed

Stuck with a space that leaves you uninspired and bored? Well, look no further, because this before and after tour will give you plenty of style inspiration! The Casa GA was stuck in a decor rut that had exceeded its expiry date a long time ago. But the skilled designers at Rome-based 2BN Architetti Associati stepped in to save the day, making this basement a place where style reigns supreme. The result is a space that sparkles with a uniquely sophisticated colour palette borrowed from the runway style this part of Europe is famous for! The designs used for the revamped home will also leave you impressed and in awe of the brilliance and creativity of the architectural team. Join us on a tour to learn more…
This was the dull and dreary space which greeted the guests previously. Stark and stained white walls unabashedly showed signs of ageing, and the area lacked any form of aesthetic charm. The magenta countertop used to demarcate the sloppy kitchen from the rest of the unused space which desperately required brightening up! The architects decided to go for a complete rehaul with this zone and turn it into a stunning sanctuary. Let's see how they achieved it…
All work and no play could have made this space as dull as ditchwater! So the designers gave this zone a facelift by lending the serious-looking white bookshelves a pop of interest with the hexagons on the floor. We now have a space that creates a three-dimensional statement of style with grey, brown and white hexagons. Long white shelves line the other end of the wall as a table with modern grey chairs sit in the centre for animated conversations.
Descending the stairs would have previously taken you to a dated room and revealed a garish combination of red and yellow, as well as wooden floors that seemed out of place with the rest of the colour palette. The white shelves screamed for a design saviour and the stairs rounded to an unwieldly stop on one side.
So how was the nightmarish staircase given a new lease of life? Things changed dramatically when the designers took the staircase to the end and created an entrance from another side. The asymmetrical bookshelves now reveal parts of the staircase and its peach-hued backdrop thanks to the lighting. The white bookshelves add a lofty look and the books in their colourful covers and jackets do all the talking. Meanwhile, the interesting hexagonal pattern on the floor creates plenty of visual appeal.
To begin with, the staircase was a ho-hum set of carpeted steps with a wooden railing on one side. It looked utterly boring and lacked any touch of jazz. So the designers decided that an overhaul was in order…
To turn the staircase into something extraordinary, the architects took the white wall beneath the railing and decided to continue the look by bringing in wide solid white panels in place of the wooden slats. The effect is a gorgeous ethereal space cocooned in white. The hide-and-seek effect of the space between the panels makes for a stylish look. Then, the designers decided to play a little game of black magic and introduced a dark chocolate hue for the stairs as well as the ceiling, making a wide embankment from which a single bulb was suspended. The effect? Spellbinding!
Previously, pops of magenta and bright white couldn't save the ambience of this desperately dull space, despite the presence of glass doors which created a connection with the nature outside. But, as you can see, the area was quite spacious and airy. So it was essential to infuse it with brightness, smartness and the grace of contemporary living. So how was that implemented?
Now you can sit here and relax for a while! With the red and white shelves and details making a hasty exit, we now have a space that is ideal for a refreshing evening after a tiring day. A simple and modern fireplace in grey is placed in a stylish corner as the glass doors have been given slimmer proportions for a trendy look. Greenery beckons from beyond these glass doors, filling you with calm. Plus, a deck with simple wooden picnic-style furniture makes for a comfortable and inviting look. It is ideal for a lazy summer brunch or a cosy candlelit dinner.
The makeover of this old Italian home shows that sophisticated patterns with a whimsical edge and understated colours will never go out of style!