From glum to geometric glam: a home transformed

Now you can sit here and relax for a while! With the red and white shelves and details making a hasty exit, we now have a space that is ideal for a refreshing evening after a tiring day. A simple and modern fireplace in grey is placed in a stylish corner as the glass doors have been given slimmer proportions for a trendy look. Greenery beckons from beyond these glass doors, filling you with calm. Plus, a deck with simple wooden picnic-style furniture makes for a comfortable and inviting look. It is ideal for a lazy summer brunch or a cosy candlelit dinner.

The makeover of this old Italian home shows that sophisticated patterns with a whimsical edge and understated colours will never go out of style! Ready for another before & after story? Voila: From dark to light: the innovative makeover of a tiny apartment.