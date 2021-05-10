Your browser is out-of-date.

Minimalist Furniture: 20 Minimal Design Ideas To Inspire You

Swati Mishra Swati Mishra
Wohnung S, Möller Mainzer Architekten GmbH Möller Mainzer Architekten GmbH Minimalist living room
Loading admin actions …

When done right, the saying, less is always more, does hold true. Well, it is this saying that is at the heart of minimalism. Minimal designs never go out of style because they are basic, functional, and aesthetic, all at once. Needless to say, clean, calm, and clutter-free. In fact, minimalism is having a big moment not only in the design world but also in the way we lead our lives. 


Here is a curated list of 20 minimal furniture design ideas that we love that you can get inspired by and recreate at home. 




For big white spaces

Wohnung S, Möller Mainzer Architekten GmbH Möller Mainzer Architekten GmbH Minimalist living room
Möller Mainzer Architekten GmbH

Möller Mainzer Architekten GmbH
Möller Mainzer Architekten GmbH
Möller Mainzer Architekten GmbH

One kind of furniture you can go for in big, clear, and white minimal spaces is something that blends in with the rest of the room. Think clean lines and frames, and neutral to white shades.

Minimal but contrasting

CASA RSP, ARQSU, Arquitectura e Interiorismo ARQSU, Arquitectura e Interiorismo Minimalist dining room
ARQSU, Arquitectura e Interiorismo

ARQSU, Arquitectura e Interiorismo
ARQSU, Arquitectura e Interiorismo
ARQSU, Arquitectura e Interiorismo

Clean and strong structures but a contrast from the rest of the space. This is another way you can design your minimal furtniture—something that stands out from the rest of the space.

Minimal and fun

Reforma Integral en Donostia (Gipuzkoa), Apal Estudio Apal Estudio Minimalist living room
Apal Estudio

Apal Estudio
Apal Estudio
Apal Estudio

Now, this combination of furniture that is minimal and fun at the same time is not something everyone can think of. Have a look at the simple frame of the central table with a wooden top. It's very minimal and the hint of yellow makes the entire space come alive.

Minimal but lush

Minimal Living Space Gracious Luxury Interiors Modern living room White
Gracious Luxury Interiors

Minimal Living Space

Gracious Luxury Interiors
Gracious Luxury Interiors
Gracious Luxury Interiors

Comfortable seating in big open spaces creates an atmosphere of lush minimalism. The low centre table provides a visual break to seating. Huge, glass windows allow natural light indoors and make the space shine.

Minimal built-in storage

The floor to ceiling storage with negative space and contrasting colours is a kind of minimal storage space goals. All your clutter can go inside leaving with only the essentials and what is pleasing to the eyes.

Minimal but cosy

Living area Swish Design Works Minimalist living room Plywood Blue living, TV console, sofa, shelves, designer light, vinyl, hdb
Swish Design Works

Living area

Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works

A very doable room and furniture design to recreate. Simple, clean, and comfortable sofa in neutral colours. Look at the way the shelves, flooring, and legs of the sofas are have been coordinated as a happy contrast to the walls and ceiling. Efficient use of two colours to create more depth in minimal space.

Dining space goals

homify Minimalist living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Metal legs and white, thin tabletop and chairs with a little character. Smart use of light accents and colours gives this dining space a little warm and cosy feel.

Minimal doesn't mean boring

Punggol Waterway Brooks BTO, Designer House Designer House Minimalist living room
Designer House

Punggol Waterway Brooks BTO

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

You can design a minimal space with more than one colour and more than one style of furniture. Here is an example. Wooden table and chairs in natural textures along with light and fan fixtures in black give character to the room yet keeping the space clean and clutter-free.

Minimal and Warm

KOTESASHI HOUSE (小手指の家), TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社 TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社 Mediterranean style living room
TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社

TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社
TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社
TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社

Who said minimal living spaces have to be monochromatic and boring? Light furniture, low table, and unconventional high stools have been used in this room. Colours have been added to give a warm and personal vibe to the space.

Bedroom minimalism

KOTESASHI HOUSE (小手指の家), TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社 TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社 Modern style bedroom
TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社

TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社
TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社
TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社

Looking for minimal design inspiration for your bedroom. Here is one. The simple yet traditional door partition and the basic chairs draw all the attention here.

Minimalist kitchen goals

Minimal urban living Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,bulthaup,bulthaup b3,bespoke kitchen,contemporary kitchen,white kitchen,kitchen island,kitchen dining,integrated kitchen,open plan kitchen,kitchen extension
Kitchen Architecture

Minimal urban living

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

We love everything about this kitchen and dining space. The kitchen furniture in white, all-glass doors, the table, and chair set are the heroes of this space.

Minimal seating inspiration

homify Minimalist kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

We love the minimal look of this corner with all the attention being grabbed by this metal-framed high chair with a basic but stylish seat. The white of the space adds to the character of the chair.

Whites and lights

homify Minimalist kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is what lush minimalism looks like, wouldn't you agree? Great use of light amidst all white furniture. LED lighting used here brings the space alive.

Minimal with your statement style

Apartamento Cidade Jardim , Triplex Arquitetura Triplex Arquitetura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Triplex Arquitetura

Triplex Arquitetura
Triplex Arquitetura
Triplex Arquitetura

We love the centre table and the cushion covers that steal the show in this otherwise basic balcony room.

Clean lines

AP. Andrade , INTRIO INTRIO Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
INTRIO

INTRIO
INTRIO
INTRIO

We love the symmetry of the clean lines of the room and the table, stool, and lamp—minimal, stylish, and calming.

Clutter free design

台北 大學之道 周宅, 直譯空間設計有限公司 直譯空間設計有限公司 Minimalist living room White
直譯空間設計有限公司

直譯空間設計有限公司
直譯空間設計有限公司
直譯空間設計有限公司

A clutter-free space has been created with a bold table and chairs and smart use of lighting.

Office cum dining

Vivienda Peixoto, Erbalunga estudio Erbalunga estudio Minimalist living room Engineered Wood Wood effect
Erbalunga estudio

Erbalunga estudio
Erbalunga estudio
Erbalunga estudio

Furniture design that seamlessly connects a dining table to a work desk. The only two materials used are wood and metal.

Whites with a touch of green

PROJEKT WNĘTRZ – DOM W ŻORACH, GŁOGOWSCY STUDIO GŁOGOWSCY STUDIO Minimalist living room
GŁOGOWSCY STUDIO

GŁOGOWSCY STUDIO
GŁOGOWSCY STUDIO
GŁOGOWSCY STUDIO

A perfect example of minimal space with an interesting piece of sofa that lends an eclectic vibe to the space. The glass door further brings the green inside.

Elegant Minimalism

PROJEKT WNĘTRZ – DOM W ŻORACH, GŁOGOWSCY STUDIO GŁOGOWSCY STUDIO Scandinavian style living room
GŁOGOWSCY STUDIO

GŁOGOWSCY STUDIO
GŁOGOWSCY STUDIO
GŁOGOWSCY STUDIO

The centre table, seating, and wall decor are what elegant minimalism is all about.

Metal and wood

Banco Andaime , INTRIO INTRIO HouseholdHomewares
INTRIO

INTRIO
INTRIO
INTRIO

The combination of wood and metal can hardly ever go wrong in creating a piece of furniture that is minimal and classy.

12 Easy Decor Ideas to Spice up Your Home
Which of these furniture design ideas inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments. 

