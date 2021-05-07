12 Easy Decor Ideas to Spice up Your Home

Whether you are settling into a new house or want to bring in some fresh changes in your already existing space, easy decor ideas for one’s home are always welcome. Sometimes it doesn’t even take much but some inspiration from some really chic homes and interior experts across the world to drive one to transform spaces in one’s own home by just changing the decor.
In this Ideabook, we are set to do just that. Get inspired by these cool decor ideas, and add your own creativity and imagination to the mix to give a fresh new look to your home.
It's all about showcasing the things you have cleverly, beautifully, and functionally. You can make your books the highlight of your room by creating a clever shelving arrangement in your living room.
Earthenware and ceramics can give your room an earthy, warm and cosy vibe. Choose textures, colours and shapes that will instantly transform your space with little effort.
The easiest way to transform a space is to paint it, in a contrasting colour to the one there before. The best thing about this is that you can do this yourself. Just choose one wall that you want as the focus in the room and experiment with it.
If you're not too invested in painting a wall, don't worry. You can easily create a highlight on a wall by putting up unconventional materials like this corkboard. It is not expensive, looks really cool, and there are tons of mini wall projects that you can display on it.
Up the aesthetics of your interiors by adding such statement pieces. But remember not to go overboard with this. Concentrate on one or two pieces in a room like these vintage French windows here that basically steal the show here.
What sort of fabrics would you like in your living room and bedrooms? Go with whatever is your style—cotton, velvet, sustainable fabrics, faux leather, embroidered material. Throw some cushions with cracking new covers, and curtains and see how fresh and new the room feels.
Just change a few pieces of furniture in your dining room and see what difference it makes. You can invest in an eclectic set like these metal chairs in gold and orange. These not only look good but are functional too.
We have a tendency to overlook and ignore corners in our homes while looking at the bigger picture. Pick up one such ignored corner at home and curate it with things that are close to your heart, like a painting that you love, your favourite chair to sit and read, houseplants, coffee table books.
Create minimal decor by adding a beautiful light accessory like this beautiful standing copper lampshade. Vintage almirahs for storage also look charming. You can also create this look by upcycling one of your old cupboards and painting it in neutral or pastel shades. Again, do not go overboard with accessories in one room. Work with two-three different pieces. Remember, less is more.
With the addition of just one photograph or painting, you can change the look of your whole rrom. Here is an example.
Sometimes just adding a few fun pieces in a classic setting turn around the energy of the entire room.
Simply change your regular wooden doors with glass and bring the outdoors indoors. This makes your room look bigger and incorporates the outdoor greens right inside the room.