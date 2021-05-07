Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 Easy Decor Ideas to Spice up Your Home

Swati Mishra Swati Mishra
Musewll Hill, London, Jigsaw Interior Architecture Jigsaw Interior Architecture Eclectic style living room Copper/Bronze/Brass Green
Loading admin actions …

Whether you are settling into a new house or want to bring in some fresh changes in your already existing space, easy decor ideas for one’s home are always welcome. Sometimes it doesn’t even take much but some inspiration from some really chic homes and interior experts across the world to drive one to transform spaces in one’s own home by just changing the decor. 

In this Ideabook, we are set to do just that. Get inspired by these cool decor ideas, and add your own creativity and imagination to the mix to give a fresh new look to your home.

1. Have lots of books? Make them the centre of attention

Hawtrey Road, NW3, XUL Architecture XUL Architecture Eclectic style living room
XUL Architecture

Hawtrey Road, NW3

XUL Architecture
XUL Architecture
XUL Architecture

It's all about showcasing the things you have cleverly, beautifully, and functionally. You can make your books the highlight of your room by creating a clever shelving arrangement in your living room.

2. Create a warm and cozy ambiance

Property Staging: Chelsea, Decoroom Ltd Decoroom Ltd Eclectic style bedroom home staging property staging interiors
Decoroom Ltd

Property Staging: Chelsea

Decoroom Ltd
Decoroom Ltd
Decoroom Ltd

Earthenware and ceramics can give your room an earthy, warm and cosy vibe. Choose textures, colours and shapes that will instantly transform your space with little effort.

3. Grab your paintbrush and paint a wall

Painting and decorating Royal Arsenal, London Paintforme Colonial style dining room Orange Painting decorating,London
Paintforme

Painting and decorating Royal Arsenal, London

Paintforme
Paintforme
Paintforme

The easiest way to transform a space is to paint it, in a contrasting colour to the one there before. The best thing about this is that you can do this yourself. Just choose one wall that you want as the focus in the room and experiment with it.

4. Unconventional materials on the walls

Welcome room Go4cork Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Cork
Go4cork

Welcome room

Go4cork
Go4cork
Go4cork

If you're not too invested in painting a wall, don't worry. You can easily create a highlight on a wall by putting up unconventional materials like this corkboard. It is not expensive, looks really cool, and there are tons of mini wall projects that you can display on it.

5. Add a statement piece like this vintage window

Tier on Tier Shutters in the Living Room homify Industrial style living room Wood Black SHUTTERS,interior design,industrial decor,interior shutters,window treatments,bay window,black,wood,made to measure,panels,natural light,privacy
homify

Tier on Tier Shutters in the Living Room

homify
homify
homify

Up the aesthetics of your interiors by adding such statement pieces. But remember not to go overboard with this. Concentrate on one or two pieces in a room like these vintage French windows here that basically steal the show here.


6. New furnishing, lovable fabrics

Project @ 342C Yishun Ring Road ab1 Abode Pte Ltd Classic style living room Transitional,Classic,Living Room,BTO,Designer Home,Designer Homes,Interior Deoration,Cosy
ab1 Abode Pte Ltd

Project @ 342C Yishun Ring Road

ab1 Abode Pte Ltd
ab1 Abode Pte Ltd
ab1 Abode Pte Ltd

What sort of fabrics would you like in your living room and bedrooms? Go with whatever is your style—cotton, velvet, sustainable fabrics, faux leather, embroidered material. Throw some cushions with cracking new covers, and curtains and see how fresh and new the room feels.



Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Invest in some eclectic furniture

Dining Room Essential Home Modern dining room Modern, Design, decor, luxury, decoration, craftsmanship, handmade, handcrafted, inspiration, sophisticated, details, chic, exclusive, interior design, mid-century style, contemporary, high-end, furniture, dining room, dining chair
Essential Home

Dining Room

Essential Home
Essential Home
Essential Home

Just change a few pieces of furniture in your dining room and see what difference it makes. You can invest in an eclectic set like these metal chairs in gold and orange. These not only look good but are functional too.

8. Pay attention to corners

The Cotes Mill Haberdasher's Showroom deVOL Kitchens Classic style kitchen Solid Wood Brown leather chair,vintage chair,vintage interiors,retro chair,retro
deVOL Kitchens

The Cotes Mill Haberdasher's Showroom

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

We have a tendency to overlook and ignore corners in our homes while looking at the bigger picture. Pick up one such ignored corner at home and curate it with things that are close to your heart, like a painting that you love, your favourite chair to sit and read, houseplants, coffee table books.

9. Light accessories and vintage cupboards

Copper Collection rigby & mac Eclectic style living room
rigby &amp; mac

Copper Collection

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

Create minimal decor by adding a beautiful light accessory like this beautiful standing copper lampshade. Vintage almirahs for storage also look charming. You can also create this look by upcycling one of your old cupboards and painting it in neutral or pastel shades. Again, do not go overboard with accessories in one room. Work with two-three different pieces. Remember, less is more.

10. Add a frame

Bedroom Design by Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern style bedroom Multicolored bedroom,bedroom decor,bespoke furniture,bespoke table,side table,bedside table,rug design,sofa design,upholstery,fabric design,lamp design,design intervention
Design Intervention

Bedroom Design by Design Intervention

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

With the addition of just one photograph or painting, you can change the look of your whole rrom. Here is an example.

11. Fun little pieces

Bost Builders | Lake Front French Retreat | Raleigh, NC, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern kitchen Concrete Beige
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Sometimes just adding a few fun pieces in a classic setting turn around the energy of the entire room.

12. Glass doors

Patricia K Emmons | Rural Oregon Craftsman Home | Yamhill, OR, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern kitchen Wood Brown
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Simply change your regular wooden doors with glass and bring the outdoors indoors. This makes your room look bigger and incorporates the outdoor greens right inside the room.

19 Fun Décor Ideas to Decorate Your Home
Which of these ideas would you try at your home? Let us know in the comments. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks