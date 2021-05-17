Light Up Your Spaces With Clever LED Decor: 20 Inspiring Images

LEDs are much talked about and in demand these days in interior architecture and space lighting. LED is a light-emitting diode, which is a semiconductor light source that emits light when current flows through it. As one would expect, LEDs are energy-efficient, functional, and can be used in a variety of ways to enhance a space. If you’ve been looking for ideas to do away with the regular lighting and experiment with LEDs at home, we have put together a list of 20 LEDs used in decor that you can draw inspiration from and create an ambiance of your dreams with perfect lighting.

You can incorporate LEDs in decor both for interiors as well as exteriors. They are a great option for interior lighting. Some of the benefits of LED lighting over incandescent light sources are lower energy consumption, longer life, better looks—the size can be smaller and highly customizable. There are a number of designers working specifically with LED lights decor and doing an amazing job. You will be amazed at how better lighting alone can transform your entire home. Read on!