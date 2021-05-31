Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Living Alfresco! 14 Ideas to Make the Most of Your Outdoor Space

Swati Mishra Swati Mishra
Riverside Retreat, Lorna Gross Interior Design Lorna Gross Interior Design Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

Whether you have a tiny patio, a sprawling garden, a regular backyard, or just a balcony, the outdoors is very much connected to your indoor space and deserves the attention and effort that you would spend on doing up your interiors. A great deal of how you will spend your time outdoors depends on what outdoor furniture you have kept outdoors and vice versa. You might use your outdoor space for relaxing and de-stressing, as an extended dining area, a cozy outdoor fireplace, children’s fun zone, an extension of your living area, anything that you want to use it for. It just has so much design and functional potential, it would be a shame to waste so much space. A great many designers around the world have been designing amazing outdoor furniture that we absolutely love. 

If you have not yet figured out what sort of outdoor furniture can be used in your outdoor spaces, here are 14 looks and ideas to get inspired by, choose from, and recreate. Here’s looking ahead to making the most of nature and weather in your outdoor spaces!

1. An Open-Air Fireplace

1.2m rustic sandstone firepit , Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Rustic style garden Sandstone rustic stone,outdoor furniture,relaxing,entertaining
Lithic Fire

1.2m rustic sandstone firepit

Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire

A rustic sandstone firepit surrounded by big wicker chairs makes this a perfectly warm and intimate spot to relax.

2. Modern Luxury

Outdoor Pool by Design Intervention Design Intervention Terrace house Grey swimming pool,home swimming pool,grey exterior,grey home,lounge chair,pool chair,bespoke furniture,design intervention,easy living
Design Intervention

Outdoor Pool by Design Intervention

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

This outdoor seating by the pool spells modern luxury. The eclectic and comfortable chairs by the poolside and stools to put your feet up make for an ideal relaxing spot.

3. A Minimalist Wooden Design Marvel

Cole Road IQ Outdoor Living Modern garden Umbris,automated roof,patio roof system,integrated blinds,outdoor living,outdoor furniture,dining area,external space,automated louvres
IQ Outdoor Living

Cole Road

IQ Outdoor Living
IQ Outdoor Living
IQ Outdoor Living

A free-standing Umbris louvre roof has been installed in the beautiful garden of this contemporary home to create an external living space. This new space creates a relaxation area with seating, allowing the space to be used as a dining area.

4. A Tucked Away Seating Area

Bowden House Aralia Minimalist style garden Stone Green contemporary,garden design,contemporary garden design,contemporary garden,outdoor living,outdoor entertaining,indoor outdoor living,outdoor seating,bespoke outdoor seating,bespoke garden furniture
Aralia

Bowden House

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

The seating in this outdoor space works to maximizes the functionality of the garden area, while also ensuring a beautiful view. the seating is tucked away, private and comfotable.

5. Modern, Minimalist Terrace

RESTYLING EDIFICIO D|R, ALESSIO LO BELLO ARCHITETTO a Palermo ALESSIO LO BELLO ARCHITETTO a Palermo Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
ALESSIO LO BELLO ARCHITETTO a Palermo

ALESSIO LO BELLO ARCHITETTO a Palermo
ALESSIO LO BELLO ARCHITETTO a Palermo
ALESSIO LO BELLO ARCHITETTO a Palermo

This modern and minimalist terrace seating packs comfortable lounge seating, a bar with high chairs, a dining area. The design is minimal and function yet stylish and classy producing a calming effect in brown and white.

6. The Sunny Porch

Riverside Retreat - Sun Porch Lorna Gross Interior Design Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Riverside Retreat—Sun Porch

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

This cozy and elegant sunny porch looks truly inviting and comfortable. We love the mix of different materials used for the seating—the elegant metal chairs, the suspended wooden swing, both cushioned with summery fabrics. The statement wooden fan adds to the charm and quaintness of the space.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Comfortable Seating

Roof Terrace Garden in Nottinghill, London, GreenlinesDesign Ltd GreenlinesDesign Ltd Modern balcony, veranda & terrace outdoor furniture,outdoor living,outdoor seating,concrete planter,wild meadow,outdoor rattan,decking,roofterrace,London,Nottinghill
GreenlinesDesign Ltd

Roof Terrace Garden in Nottinghill, London

GreenlinesDesign Ltd
GreenlinesDesign Ltd
GreenlinesDesign Ltd

These comfortable wicker sofas fit snugly in this large terrace garden. The sofas are comfortable and functional.

8. A Contemporary Roof Terrace

Ganton Street Roof Terrace London Aralia Modern museums Stone Grey Commercial Spaces
Aralia

Ganton Street Roof Terrace London

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

The outdoor seating created in this contemporary roof terrace perfectly matches its modern interior. The furniture design is sleek, minimal, and functional yet comfortable. The materials used are metal, wood, and stone. The roof terrace is ideal for informal meetings and staff breaks, as well as larger corporate events.

9. The Casual Chic Pergola

Bespoke Pergola with Automatic rain/sun awning GreenlinesDesign Ltd Modern garden Solid Wood pergola,outdoor furniture,seating area,awning,rooftop terrace,contemporary
GreenlinesDesign Ltd

Bespoke Pergola with Automatic rain/sun awning

GreenlinesDesign Ltd
GreenlinesDesign Ltd
GreenlinesDesign Ltd

This bespoke pergola on the terrace has big and comfortable chairs and a large bench that creates a casual and chic outdoor seating ambiance. The pergola also features an automatic rain or sun awning.

10. Great Use of Space

Bespoke Western Red Cedar hairpin leg table and built in floating bench Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design Modern garden Concrete garden furniture,concrete flooring,floating bench,planting,garden design
Tom Massey Landscape &amp; Garden Design

Bespoke Western Red Cedar hairpin leg table and built in floating bench

Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design
Tom Massey Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design

A stylish and chic cedar hairpin leg table and a built-in floating bench is a very good idea to adopt in a small outdoor space to create this corner seating that can be used for a variety of purposes. 

11. Shaded Outdoor Living Room

Gazebo with intergrated garden store Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden Wood Wood effect gazebo,garden store,veranda,outdoor seating,shelter,woodstore,practical,store,quality,flat roof,bike store
Garden Affairs Ltd

Gazebo with intergrated garden store

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

This elegant contemporary gazebo is packed with a very comfortable and spacey sofa seating with a centre table along with an integrated garden storage space that can cater to all your garden entertaining and storage needs. This gazebo can look great in any garden and also solves the practical garden storage needs, offering plenty of space for bikes, lawnmowers, pool plant equipment and the inevitable garden fork and spade.

12. Sunny Outdoor Living Area

Sloping Garden Design, Crowthorne, Berkshire Linsey Evans Garden Design Modern garden garden design crowthorne, garden design berkshire, garden design surrey, garden landscaping surrey, garden design windsor, garden design ascot, garden design London, garden design Oxfordshire, garden design Hampshir
Linsey Evans Garden Design

Sloping Garden Design, Crowthorne, Berkshire

Linsey Evans Garden Design
Linsey Evans Garden Design
Linsey Evans Garden Design

This small sloping garden roof makes for a perfect outdoor spot complete with comfy wicker sofas and a matching centre table set making it an alternate living area amid the sun and nature.

13. An Outdoor Retreat

Outdoor Seating Area Micasa Design Zen garden Wood Wood effect
Micasa Design

Outdoor Seating Area

Micasa Design
Micasa Design
Micasa Design

The penthouse opens into this huge outdoor area which is transformed into an outdoor retreat courtesy of two big sofas and a table with comfortable cushioning and thows making it a cosy and intimate space to hang out. The warm lighting and shaded structure add to the ambience.

14. Intimate Gazebo Getaway

Octagonal Cedar Summerhouse Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden Wood
Garden Affairs Ltd

Octagonal Cedar Summerhouse

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

This Gazebo can be your own personal outdoor getaway at its finest! Enjoy the shade during those hot lazy summer afternoons or evenings, while still having the benefit of being outdoors. This octagonal Gazebo has beautifully proportioned arched sides and decorative detailing on the posts. This attention to detail makes a truly inviting space in which to relax. Cozy, comfortable bench seating is offered along with soft summery fabrics on the cushions to complete the look. A pressure-treated, slatted floor adds to its attraction.


If you liked these outdoor furniture ideas and love the outdoors, you might also like reading this guide to an ecologocal garden.

Light Up Your Spaces With Clever LED Decor: 20 Inspiring Images
Which of these outdppr furnitire ideas did you love and wuld like to recreate? Let us knw in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks