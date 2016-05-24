5 of the best bathroom makeovers

Drab and dated bathrooms tend to stick around long past their time. This is because they are just so expensive to remodel. So as the years (or even decades!) roll on and fashions change, old floral tiles look increasingly garish and we patch, paint and cover as best we can.
So when you finally start remodelling, your bathroom is often ripe for a totally dramatic makeover. And if you are used to drab old tiles, chances are that the bathroom makeover will be one of the most satisfying projects in the home.
Here at homify we love bathroom makeovers as much as anyone. So in the interest of inspiration, we've hunted down 5 awesome bathroom makeovers. Have a look and tell us which is your favourite!
This dark and dated bathroom was gloomy. It was covered in dark brown tiles and despite its rather generous proportions, it feels closed in and claustrophobic. There wasn't even a shower available.
Large white tiles, a transparent shower screen and a large mirror make for a spacious new bathroom. The window is painted a bright blue and the darker done here adds vibrancy to the bathroom.
The next project we will explore was built from the ruins of an awkward attic space in this run-down house. The area is dark, unsealed and the various sloping planes of the roof pose structural challenges. It is hardly the place for inspiration.
The sloping planes of the roof have been used to create a nook for the bathtub here. The lovely scoop of the freestanding bathtub is a key feature and the little alcove is now an inspirational space.
This sloping roof space was an awkward empty corner before renovations began. The low height of the roof made this a space with limited usability.
German designers Badeloft have installed a bathtub under the window. This transformed the awkwardness of the space into a great positive. The hardwood floor and white walls give this bathroom a warm, airy feel. We love it!
This is one perfectly functional bathroom with all the ambience of a dated '80s public amenity! This is all due to the dated brown tiles. The bathroom is very visually heavy and it feels far smaller than it should.
Fresh white tiles and a new layout have turned that small bathroom into this! The subtle tile colours and pale floor just completely lighten up the space.
It's hard to believe, but this olive green tub and washbasin were probably quite fashionable in their time. Perhaps the two-toned geometric wall tiles might have even looked attractive in the right decade. But now they are nothing less than garish and totally outdated. Just wait till you see what comes next…
Now it is a bright and functional white bathroom! The airy colours have been teamed with a large mirror and a shower stall with a transparent glass screen. All this opens up the space and makes for a beautiful, modern bathroom makeover.
