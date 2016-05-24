Your browser is out-of-date.

5 of the best bathroom makeovers

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Umbau & energetische Sanierung eines Bungalows von 1962, puschmann architektur puschmann architektur BathroomBathtubs & showers
Drab and dated bathrooms tend to stick around long past their time. This is because they are just so expensive to remodel. So as the years (or even decades!) roll on and fashions change, old floral tiles look increasingly garish and we patch, paint and cover as best we can.

So when you finally start remodelling, your bathroom is often ripe for a totally dramatic makeover. And if you are used to drab old tiles, chances are that the bathroom makeover will be one of the most satisfying projects in the home.

Here at homify we love bathroom makeovers as much as anyone. So in the interest of inspiration, we've hunted down 5 awesome bathroom makeovers. Have a look and tell us which is your favourite!

1) Before: ugly and gloomy

Umbau & energetische Sanierung eines Bungalows von 1962, puschmann architektur puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur

This dark and dated bathroom was gloomy. It was covered in dark brown tiles and despite its rather generous proportions, it feels closed in and claustrophobic. There wasn't even a shower available.

1) After: fresh and bright

Umbau & energetische Sanierung eines Bungalows von 1962, puschmann architektur puschmann architektur BathroomBathtubs & showers
puschmann architektur

Large white tiles, a transparent shower screen and a large mirror make for a spacious new bathroom. The window is painted a bright blue and the darker done here adds vibrancy to the bathroom.

2) Before: a literal ruin

Haus Kaiser, 28 Grad Architektur GmbH 28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

The next project we will explore was built from the ruins of an awkward attic space in this run-down house. The area is dark, unsealed and the various sloping planes of the roof pose structural challenges. It is hardly the place for inspiration. 

2) After: a glorious home for your bathtub

Haus Kaiser, 28 Grad Architektur GmbH 28 Grad Architektur GmbH BathroomBathtubs & showers
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

The sloping planes of the roof have been used to create a nook for the bathtub here. The lovely scoop of the freestanding bathtub is a key feature and the little alcove is now an inspirational space.

3) Before: an awkward empty corner

Einbau-Dokumentation eines Badeloft-Kunden anhand der freistehenden Badewanne BW-04, Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Modern bathroom
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

This sloping roof space was an awkward empty corner before renovations began. The low height of the roof made this a space with limited usability.

3) After: a characterful bathroom with a view

Einbau-Dokumentation eines Badeloft-Kunden anhand der freistehenden Badewanne BW-04, Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Modern bathroom
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

German designers Badeloft have installed a bathtub under the window. This transformed the awkwardness of the space into a great positive. The hardwood floor and white walls give this bathroom a warm, airy feel. We love it!

4) Before: a dingy, oppressive bathroom

homify
homify

This is one perfectly functional bathroom with all the ambience of a dated '80s public amenity! This is all due to the dated brown tiles. The bathroom is very visually heavy and it feels far smaller than it should.

4) Before: a subtle modern bathroom

homify Modern bathroom Ceramic Grey
homify

Fresh white tiles and a new layout have turned that small bathroom into this! The subtle tile colours and pale floor just completely lighten up the space.

5) Before: a 1970s nightmare

homify
homify

It's hard to believe, but this olive green tub and washbasin were probably quite fashionable in their time. Perhaps the two-toned geometric wall tiles might have even looked attractive in the right decade. But now they are nothing less than garish and totally outdated. Just wait till you see what comes next…

5) After: bright and functional

homify BathroomSinks
homify

Now it is a bright and functional white bathroom! The airy colours have been teamed with a large mirror and a shower stall with a transparent glass screen. All this opens up the space and makes for a beautiful, modern bathroom makeover.

If you love dramatic makeovers, check out Before and after: a derelict warehouse becomes a home.

Let us know which bathroom makeover is your favourite. Just use the comments field below!

