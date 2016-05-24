5 of the best bathroom makeovers

Drab and dated bathrooms tend to stick around long past their time. This is because they are just so expensive to remodel. So as the years (or even decades!) roll on and fashions change, old floral tiles look increasingly garish and we patch, paint and cover as best we can.

So when you finally start remodelling, your bathroom is often ripe for a totally dramatic makeover. And if you are used to drab old tiles, chances are that the bathroom makeover will be one of the most satisfying projects in the home.

Here at homify we love bathroom makeovers as much as anyone. So in the interest of inspiration, we've hunted down 5 awesome bathroom makeovers. Have a look and tell us which is your favourite!