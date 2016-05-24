A palatial summer home in the tropics

For today's tour we are taking a trip to São Paulo, Brazil. This impressive summer house has been designed by Brazilian architectural firm Moran & Anders, and boasts everything one could want in a stylish and sophisticated dwelling. Situated on the banks of the Itaipu hydroelectric dam, the property enjoys panoramic views of the Paraná River and the surrounding water, and is truly a gorgeous getaway residence.
Thanks to the warm climate of the surrounding area, this abode boasts ample outdoor living spaces that take in the impressive scenery. The home has been well integrated with the environment, ensuring cohesion and compatibility.
Luxurious and opulent, today's dwelling is replete with everything one might need for a relaxing, restful, and effortless getaway. If you would like to see inside this intriguing and dramatic house, check out the images below and gain a little inspiration or ideas for your abode!
As we approach this home we can clearly see that this is no ordinary abode. The style of the house is distinct, with the use of sandy hues and tones, which evoke a sense of warmth and hospitality. The gorgeous natural surroundings also play a huge role in the way this home was designed. The façade boasts unmistakable feelings of a tropical oasis, which are heightened by the expansive entry-level swimming pool.
Textures and tones have been employed to exude different feelings within the home, and this can be seen by the stone staircase that leads into the dwelling, as well as the yellowish stucco and bamboo-clad roofing. The property is undeniably luxurious, and tempts us to check out the interior. Let's have a look…
For the first room we will check out, we head into the cooking area. This utilitarian yet stylish area is the ultimate chef's kitchen boasting large appliances, and bright well lit spaces. Although this may look as though it is a simple design, there has been no detail left unconsidered. Fully equipped and functionally ready to handle the toughest cooking challenges, this is a brilliant feature of the property.
The colour scheme of this room is in keeping with the other sandy elements in the house. The black granite counters offer contrast, as well as hard-wearing efficiency. This is definitely one kitchen that is sure to fulfill any and all gastronomic needs.
As if this home couldn't impress any more, we move into the entertaining room and are blown away with the number of options and stylish adornments. Here the hardest decision one needs to make is which game to play! To the left the pool table comes replete with obligatory overhead lights, wall-mounted pool cues, and enough room to easily hit that winning shot. To the right a poker table is located waiting to be used, and there is also a bar with a range of seating options.
This room has been designed with family living in mind, it is elegantly lit, comfortable, and offers a multitude of options for its occupants, no matter their age.
The living room has been designed to take in the majority of the panoramic views. Frameless windows offer uninterrupted sweeping scenery that ensures the area is impressive as well as comfortable.
Within this living and dining space the ceiling provides a true highlight, and the timber-clad interior is sophisticated as well as rustic. Furniture is high quality and sturdy, creating opulence and an age-defiant quality within. Here we can see once again that this is an area to be enjoyed with others, with a range of entertainment options.
A perfect spot to enjoy a sublime sunset, this undercover entertaining space is relaxing, stylish, and effortlessly chic. Boasting uninterrupted views to the dam and river beyond, this is a perfect place to watch children play in the water, while you sit poolside with an array of delicious treats and drinks. The infinity pool provides the ultimate luxury, ensuring you and your family are well catered for.
Here we are also able to see how the roof has been thatched using many thin eucalyptus logs. They exude character and help the home blend in with its surroundings. The furniture is also well coordinated to suit the garden area, with timber chairs and table that look delightful against the terracotta-hued floor tiles.
For one final image before we end the tour we view the home in its entirety at night. It is during the evening that this property really comes alive, emitting a bold amber glow that is sure to entice and delight. The staircase is a bold entrance point for the dwelling, and is just one of the many areas that are well lit, with a range of different illuminating features.
This home is reminiscent of a traditional cottage or country house, oozing charm and character, but with a more modern 21st-century perspective. The property is unified in its design, with architectural features that ensure this is one abode not likely to be forgotten easily.
Did you enjoy touring this São Paulo summer house?