A palatial summer home in the tropics

For today's tour we are taking a trip to São Paulo, Brazil. This impressive summer house has been designed by Brazilian architectural firm Moran & Anders, and boasts everything one could want in a stylish and sophisticated dwelling. Situated on the banks of the Itaipu hydroelectric dam, the property enjoys panoramic views of the Paraná River and the surrounding water, and is truly a gorgeous getaway residence.

Thanks to the warm climate of the surrounding area, this abode boasts ample outdoor living spaces that take in the impressive scenery. The home has been well integrated with the environment, ensuring cohesion and compatibility.

Luxurious and opulent, today's dwelling is replete with everything one might need for a relaxing, restful, and effortless getaway. If you would like to see inside this intriguing and dramatic house, check out the images below and gain a little inspiration or ideas for your abode!