10 chic ways to use bamboo

Bamboo is one of the cheapest, hardiest and most flexible materials in the world. It is also one of the easiest building materials to grow. This has led to its popularity in rural communities and a reputation as a poor man's material in South East Asia. But in recent years, designers around the world have come to appreciate the great benefits of this abundant natural resource.
Bamboo is not just environmentally friendly, it is also an extremely adaptable material. This means that designers have the option to form designs that may have been structurally impossible in the past. As a result, bamboo has become one very cool material in contemporary home design.
So, in tribute to the great benefits of bamboo, we have gathered a collection of 10 ways to design with this wonderful material. Enjoy!
This stunning bamboo staircase is a triumph of engineering. It has been created with processed bamboo, a factory-made material bent into unique shapes to form a single piece of wood. It allows designers to create beautiful and unusual forms like this.
This bamboo bookcase is a little more accessible to many of us! It is very simple, but goes to show the warm beauty of bamboo as a wood surface.
Bamboo is the perfect working material for the bathroom due to its ability to repel water. Bamboo has been used in tropical resort-style architecture for decades and the material adds a spa-like ambience to the room.
Outdoor shades need to be incredibly hardy to withstand the ravages of the natural elements. In this sense, bamboo is a great choice for an outdoor shade or balcony roof. The hardier and more expensive varieties will last for years, and lower-quality types can be replaced very cheaply.
The flexibility of this material has been enthusiastically embraced by light designers such as Guru Shop. Here we have a lovely, geometric-style bamboo lightshade. It is bright, light and might even sway romantically in the breeze.
These bamboo kitchen cupboard doors are sure to convert a few of our readers to the beauty of this product. They are glossy, utterly contemporary and add a warm, natural feel to the kitchen.
Most of the bamboo we have explored so far has been processed. But here we have a great example of how bamboo can be used in its original form. This loosely-assembled collection of bamboo branches has been arranged to create a wall. This is a meditation space and the natural variation in the arrangement has an appropriate Zen-like feel. This could be used for a similar effect in a dividing wall.
Even the smallest apartment can have a little bamboo decoration. Here we have a simple bamboo feature wall on a balcony. It lifts this outdoor space into a relaxing little oasis of calm.
Bamboo can be just as dramatic as any other wood. All you need is the right variety and some gorgeous dark timber stain. Just check out this glossy dark bamboo ceiling for inspiration!
Processed bamboo can be shaped to form entire pieces of furniture without a single join, nail or screw! And here we have a beautiful bamboo chair as proof.
