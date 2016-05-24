10 chic ways to use bamboo

Bamboo is one of the cheapest, hardiest and most flexible materials in the world. It is also one of the easiest building materials to grow. This has led to its popularity in rural communities and a reputation as a poor man's material in South East Asia. But in recent years, designers around the world have come to appreciate the great benefits of this abundant natural resource.

Bamboo is not just environmentally friendly, it is also an extremely adaptable material. This means that designers have the option to form designs that may have been structurally impossible in the past. As a result, bamboo has become one very cool material in contemporary home design.

So, in tribute to the great benefits of bamboo, we have gathered a collection of 10 ways to design with this wonderful material. Enjoy!