A modern home with impressive colours in Chennai

Indian culture, music and fashions are bright, vivid and full of life. So it is wonderful to see some Indian architects incorporating this traditional spice into more contemporary designs.

This is an interesting area of design, so today we will explore a luxurious Indian home full of verve. Bursting with zest, dazzling patterns and a kaleidoscope of colour, the home is decadent by any standards and covers a massive four levels. Situated in the southern metropolis of Chennai and designed by Ansari & Associates, it is stately, grand, colourful and even glamorous in parts. So come with us on a photo tour to explore its features. We promise it will be fun!