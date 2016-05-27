A seed store blossoms into a modern home

Today on homify we are travelling to Mérida, Yucatán, in the Central American country of Mexico. This project is unlike any other you will have seen, as it is a highly unique and unbelievable transformation of a previously underutilised building. Originally a warehouse used to store plants seedlings and equipment, this cubist structure now boasts comfortable, contemporary living spaces and an impressive renewed aesthetic.
A collaboration between two firms: award-winning Taco Taller De Arquitectura Contextual and Reyes Ríos + Larraín Arquitectos, this home is an insightful adaptation of a compact yet eye-catching property. By employing smart design, astute attention to detail, and a great deal of patience, these two teams have created a memorable and individual abode.
To peek inside this original dwelling, check out the gorgeous photography below from Leo Espinosa, and gain some inspiration for your house or apartment!
As we walk up to this home, we see how modern the overall dwelling feels. Here the house appears to be made from sand, with a rough mud-like appearance. The fascia and render is actually a concrete amalgamate that helps the abode blend in with the surrounding environment, as well as look stylishly minimal.
The windows are small, but to the back of the home we see a large glazed sliding door set, which actively brings natural light into the interior. This terrace space boasts a ceiling fan, perfect for those hot Mexican mornings, afternoons, evenings and nights!
Around the front of the residence, the entrance door comes into view. Here the old warehouse's origins can be seen, as the angular lines give the impression of a purpose-built storage facility. However, now the dwelling feels welcoming, warm, and utterly inviting in its symbiotic relationship with the surrounding ecosystem.
The architects and designers have a long history working with the restoration and conservation of certain areas in south-eastern Mexico. For this reason they were able to effortlessly provide this property with a sense of natural cohesion, working with the land, rather than against it.
The vista from the front entrance offers a clear vision straight through to the other end of the dwelling, and ensures easy movement, as well as an inviting ambience.
Inside the 66-square metre home we are blown away by how spacious the dwelling feels, as well as the vibrant colour scheme employed. The interior is gorgeously lively, evoking a sense of energy and vivacity! What was once a warehouse to store nursery goods and plants is now a comfortable and intriguing home.
A standout feature within this kitchen/living space is the tiled flooring, which snakes its way up to the side of the kitchen island, adding style and luxury to the exposed concrete floor. The lime chartreuse hue is another gorgeous element within the home, reflecting the plant life that may have once inhabited these four walls.
Another ceiling fan ensures a strong airflow throughout the home, and the dark timber door frames add that extra sense of homeliness within the stark cube-like structure.
Turning around and taking a better look at the lounge space we are able to see the warm and cosy furnishings that bring comfort to the newly designed house. The furniture is retro, with a mid-century modern aesthetic which helps add a feeling of chic luxury within a raw landscape.
Two thin openings in the wall provide a symmetrical essence to the living space, adding light to each corner nook, while enhancing the lime-green wall hue.
As we enter the bedroom the chartreuse hue is continued, but it's now paired with floor tiling that looks almost like a rug. This rug-like tiling helps to segregate the room, ensuring the space feels private, cosy and hospitable.
To the left of the room we are also able to take a quick peek within the ensuite bathroom, which oozes an amber glow of inviting warmth. Utilitarian in its appearance, these sleeping quarters incorporate everything one might need for a comfortable night's rest, while still boasting sleek furniture and finishes.
For a final peek at this dwelling, we take a look outside once again. Here the dusk provides a setting for the home to display its gorgeously welcoming and warm tones. The sand hue of the exterior stucco is brilliantly coordinated against the exposed ground, while the soft yellow hue from the interior lighting works wonders in evoking charm, character and charisma.
This dwelling is an inventive use of an existing warehouse and nursery store, adding valuable living space for guests of the property owners. Harmonious with nature, this chic jungle oasis is definitely a surprising and enjoyable abode.
