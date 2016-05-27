A seed store blossoms into a modern home

Today on homify we are travelling to Mérida, Yucatán, in the Central American country of Mexico. This project is unlike any other you will have seen, as it is a highly unique and unbelievable transformation of a previously underutilised building. Originally a warehouse used to store plants seedlings and equipment, this cubist structure now boasts comfortable, contemporary living spaces and an impressive renewed aesthetic.

A collaboration between two firms: award-winning Taco Taller De Arquitectura Contextual and Reyes Ríos + Larraín Arquitectos, this home is an insightful adaptation of a compact yet eye-catching property. By employing smart design, astute attention to detail, and a great deal of patience, these two teams have created a memorable and individual abode.

To peek inside this original dwelling, check out the gorgeous photography below from Leo Espinosa, and gain some inspiration for your house or apartment!