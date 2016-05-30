The dazzling home of quirky colour

Designed by the experienced and adept team at Arketipo-Taller De Arquitectura, today's home is awash in opulent fittings, fixtures and luxurious finishes. Situated in Arandas, Mexico, this large villa has been magnificently decorated and designed to the highest possible standard. A rarefied and remarkable dwelling within its neighbourhood, this dazzling abode makes use of abundant glass, natural stone, as well as a bright white colour scheme to evoke a sense of seamlessness and refinement. In attempting to create the perfect ambience and atmosphere throughout the residence, the designers employed a range of carefully and meticulously chosen features and elements.
Inside the house, open-plan living reigns supreme, with a family-friendly practicality that doesn't deter from its lavishness and indulgence. Led by the accomplished Flavio Velazquez, this glamorous villa is unforgettably fabulous.
If you would like to see more, check out the images below and pick up a few handy hints and tips for your own abode along the way!
For the first glimpse of this home we wait until dusk to truly see the dwelling in all of its sparkling glory. The house truly shines and delights, putting it far ahead in the neighbourhood styles stakes! The eye-catching garage is surprisingly sophisticated, looking more like a fabulous room of the dwelling than a place to store one's automobile.
The balcony is another feature of the large family home. The space contains bright lights, a retro red chair and a futuristic designer aesthetic. Let's take a peek inside…
As we enter the foyer area of the home we can see that the interior certainly doesn't disappoint! Enriched with artwork, architectural features and eclectic furniture, this space is bright, lively and full of flair. The all-white colour scheme helps impart a clean and fresh ambience, while door frames and skirting boards have been installed in a dark varnished timber hue. This helps provide contrast, and keeps the room balanced.
One of the nicest elements of this entrance is the way one can see through to the end of the home, and outside into the garden. Instead of feeling cut off from the other living spaces, this hallway connects you with all of the domestic areas and zones.
Turning around to take a look upstairs, we notice that the staircase is a bold and dramatic shade of red. This unbelievable statement truly sets this dwelling apart from the rest, exuding lavishness and passion with its voracious hue.
We are also able to see the front door, which is replete with a dark mahogany shade. The combination of the white walls, glass balustrade, retro blue chairs, and timber hardware means this dwelling is fashionable, and brilliantly unforgettable.
Within the living and dining areas, the comfort and cosiness of the home is revealed. The style is a nice combination of comfort, family friendliness and sophistication, which ensures the abode is eye-catching and also welcoming.
Attention grabbing artwork sits in the corner of the space, while a large painting is hung over the sofa. These elements, along with interesting light fittings help bring the all-white area alive, and produce an originally unique lounge.
Large sections of glass provide ample natural illumination, ensuring the open plan layout is well lit and hospitable to its occupants.
Focusing directly on the dining setting it is clear this is an area one would be proud to entertain within. The feature wall is a vibrant red hue, not too dissimilar from the aforementioned statement staircase. Here emphasis is on ensuring a multi-purpose area, ideal for sitting with family after a long day, or hosting a marvellous event with friends.
The hanging chandelier mimics the wall mirrors behind, adding an element of symmetry within the room and balancing some of its more opulent features.
This inclusive kitchen has been designed to become a central part of this abode. Instead of being an area where one simply cooks, cleans and prepares food, this is instead a family living zone, perfectly arranged to offer a hub and social gathering point for the occupants.
The informal dining space along the kitchen island is as much an area to eat, as it is a place to watch the food being cooking at the central stovetop. A large exhaust fan means any odours will be well contained to the kitchen, ensuring comfort for the rest of the home.
Employing a medium timber colour scheme, this area has integrated other areas of the home, while creating a low maintenance and easy to clean space. Downlights provide bright illumination, continuing the strong lighting design that we have so far seen throughout the residence.
Within the master suite we see a change in the general colour scheme and aesthetic. The room has employed timber floorboards as opposed to the high gloss white flooring seen in other areas of the house.
These rich mahogany hue boards help the area to feel rich and sumptuous, while also providing warmth underfoot. Finally, an upholstered bedhead is luxurious and lavish, paired with soft linen that is palatial and soft.
In the guest bedroom the style is no less deluxe, with twin beds that ooze comfort and warmth. Dark timber has been employed in all of the sleeping quarters to ensure the rooms are given an element of sophistication and hotel-esque extravagance.
For one final peek outside before ending our tour of this home we check out the terrace and living space. This outdoor kitchen is wonderfully versatile, offering a space to enjoy during the summer, or for that special event or party. There are both informal dining areas and comfortable living rooms, which effortlessly add to the liveability and practicality of the property. A bright blue feature wall and splashback adds to the vibrancy of this area, and is paired with an exposed bamboo feature ceiling.
Did you enjoy this sparkling Mexican home? If you would like to check out another, take a peek at: A Modern House Steeped in Colours of Mexico.