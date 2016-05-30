The dazzling home of quirky colour

Designed by the experienced and adept team at Arketipo-Taller De Arquitectura, today's home is awash in opulent fittings, fixtures and luxurious finishes. Situated in Arandas, Mexico, this large villa has been magnificently decorated and designed to the highest possible standard. A rarefied and remarkable dwelling within its neighbourhood, this dazzling abode makes use of abundant glass, natural stone, as well as a bright white colour scheme to evoke a sense of seamlessness and refinement. In attempting to create the perfect ambience and atmosphere throughout the residence, the designers employed a range of carefully and meticulously chosen features and elements.

Inside the house, open-plan living reigns supreme, with a family-friendly practicality that doesn't deter from its lavishness and indulgence. Led by the accomplished Flavio Velazquez, this glamorous villa is unforgettably fabulous.

If you would like to see more, check out the images below and pick up a few handy hints and tips for your own abode along the way!