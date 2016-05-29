9 easy ways to keep your home office organised

Whether you work solely from home, or simply like to get a little done after hours in preparation for the next day, an organised workspace is the key to efficiency and success. However, with all of the paper, mail, and general clutter that accumulates, it can be tricky keeping everything neat and tidy. Take control of your workspace mess before it takes over entirely! Today on homify we are going to be looking at 9 easily implemented fixes that are sure to help improve your home office’s overall aesthetic, while increasing your productivity.

If you are looking for some helpful solutions to office clutter, disorganisation or disorder, then read on below for our handy hints and simply solutions.